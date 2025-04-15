Does Your Kirkland Signature Brand Milk Have Dark Specks In It? This Is Likely The Cause

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You pour a glass of Costco Kirkland Signature reduced-fat milk, ready for a sip, and notice dark specks. This experience has become somewhat common for Costco fans posting online, but fear not, fellow milk enthusiast, for the mystery of the dark specks is likely far less sinister than you imagine. According to a top Reddit comment by user Gold_n_Tomato, a purported milk pasteurizer, the culprit is often powdered milk.

Advertisement

"Reduced-fat milk has powdered milk to raise the protein content," the commenter explained. "The dehydration process sometimes scorches the powder. Totally safe." This explanation aligns with information provided by the American Dairy Products Institute, which explains that these dark specks are essentially overheated dairy powder. When powdered milk becomes too hot during drying, it can create harmless, albeit unappetizing, tan, brown, or black specks. This is a Maillard reaction. The Maillard reaction is what happens when proteins and sugars in food react to heat, creating browning.

But why are these specks seemingly only in Kirkland Signature reduced-fat milk and not all reduced-fat milks on the market? It could be a cost-saving measure on Costco's part. Another commenter noted that it's cheaper not to add a filtering step to remove the specks like other, more expensive brands might.

Advertisement