7 Kirkland Signature Grocery Items You Should Always Grab At Costco And 6 To Leave On The Shelf

You know who loves Kirkland Signature products? Everybody. Well, everybody who shops at Costco, that is. Costco's private label is one of the most comprehensive out there, and anyone who's been to the big box retailer knows how good the value for money on a lot of Kirkland items is. It's no secret that Kirkland products are made by some pretty big brands, allowing you to get way more bang for your buck. Unfortunately, though, not all Kirkland Signature items are made equally — and there are some out there that just don't hit the mark, and instead pale in comparison to the name-brand options at the store.

However, as with all private labels, figuring out which items are worth buying and which aren't can be tricky. Well, guess no more: A Costco expert is here to help. I've spent years shopping at Costco, and in my time I've bought more than my fair share of Kirkland Signature items. As I've done so, I've taken note of which Kirkland Signature products are worth buying again, based on their quality and affordability, and which are best to walk past at the store. I'm ready to share my hard-earned knowledge with you.