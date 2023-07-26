The Brand Likely Responsible For Costco's Kirkland Brand Greek Yogurt

Consumers with a Costco membership might argue they shop at the wholesaler for high-quality private label products under the one and only Kirkland label. Next to the added benefit of buying in bulk, the reason why Costco's Kirkland Signature products are so cheap has everything to do with Costco's ability to score varying brands' high-quality products at lower prices. Next to Jelly Belly jelly beans and Duracell batteries, which happen to have their specific brand names next to the Kirkland label on Costco's packaging, some beloved products that carry the customer-approved Kirkland label are a real mystery. Whether you're a fan of Greek yogurt for its taste or its nutritional qualities, you may be regularly purchasing Kirkland's Greek yogurt on your bi-monthly shopping trips to Costco. While the brand behind Kirkland's Greek yogurt hasn't been confirmed or denied, some speculate that Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy may be responsible for supplying Kirkland's Greek yogurt.

Before discussing why knowing the exact brands behind Costco Kirkland products is not always necessary, let's dive into the speculation regarding the relationship between Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy and Costco's Kirkland Greek yogurt. Several clues seem to point to a potential partnership.