14 Of The Best Ways To Upgrade Homemade Tacos

It's taco night! Man, don't you just love hearing those words? It's always a treat when tacos are on the menu, but it's also definitely true that even this timeless meal can get a bit repetitive after a while. If you're making your tacos with the same old seasoning packs and store-bought tortillas, or resorting to topping them with salsa and guacamole yet again, we wouldn't blame you if you're getting bored. What you need is an upgrade to your homemade tacos — and folks, we're here to show you how to do it.

The joy of tacos is that they're a meal made from many different component parts, and every single one of those parts can be improved. You can revamp your tortillas and give them a brand new lease of life by making them from scratch or using unexpected ingredients to take them to the next level (or, if you're really adventurous, creating them from cheese or eggs — yep, it can be done!). Your meat is also infinitely upgradeable, with extra additions, alternative cuts, and time-saving hacks that can give you huge flavor in no time. Plus, your toppings, veggies, condiments, and cheese can all be upgraded quickly and easily. Ready to make your Taco Tuesday recipes the best they've ever been? We sure are.

