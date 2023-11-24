Take Carnitas Up A Notch With Sweetened Condensed Milk

Sweetened condensed milk: If it's not a pantry staple for you already, you might want to add it to your grocery list. This thick, caramel-like sauce can enhance anything from a birthday cake to a lackluster cup of coffee. You may be surprised to learn this versatile ingredient can benefit savory food, too — especially meat. From beef to chicken, condensed milk plays a role in helping to augment these dishes. One meal it really helps to elevate: carnitas.

While sweetened condensed milk is typically used to sweeten desserts and drinks, the ingredient serves a different purpose in a carnitas recipe: Helping the pork caramelize. The high sugar content in sweetened condensed milk is the key to this process. Sugar browns easily when heated and is the main component of caramelization. For this reason, adding sweetened condensed milk to carnitas makes for an extra flavorful meal, as the caramelization process soaks up all the extra flavors that would otherwise be left behind in the pan. This hack works to help caramelize other savory dishes too, so don't be afraid to try it out with other meals.