Chorizo Is The Addition You Need For The Best Taco Night Ever

Taco Tuesday, anyone? Whether it's Italian or Mediterranean, dinner parties are always a great time, but there's something about taco night that's particularly appealing. Whether it's the creativity that comes with assembling your own tacos or the margaritas and Modelos we sip to wash them down, tacos with friends and family just makes sense. But if you're bored of using ground beef to fill your tortillas, consider using chorizo to elevate your next taco night.

Often infused with spices like paprika, garlic, and chili, chorizo is known for its robust, savory, and slightly spicy flavor profile, and introducing it to your tortilla filling brings a bold taste that challenges traditional taco proteins. Equal parts succulent, crumbly, and crispy, chorizo also boasts a unique texture, giving the mouthfeel of your tacos a decadent twist that pairs well with creamy sauces, garden-fresh vegetables, and crunchy or lightly charred tortillas. Not to mention its bronze-red shading will bring a pop of color to your taco plate.

Beyond flavor, texture, and visual appeal, chorizo is also a versatile ingredient that complements a wide range of other taco toppings, ensuring that you have dozens of ways to customize your heaping chorizo taco. In fact, you can even mix chorizo with other proteins to infuse them with whispers of well-seasoned crunch.