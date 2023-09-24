Why You Should Never Throw Tortillas On The Grill

Whether you make your own or get them from a local grocery store, there are few things better than a freshly warmed tortilla. And if you're grilling out, you may be tempted to place tortillas directly on the grates to ensure they're nice and toasty. While convenient, exposing tortillas to the open flames and high temperatures of a grill will quickly dry them out and result in an unpleasantly rigid texture. The preferred method of reheating involves a plancha, which is a flat cooking implement similar to a griddle. Planchas are great for evenly dispersing heat, which keeps the tortilla moist as its reheating.

Planchas can consist of just the cook surface, which is placed directly onto the grill grates, or they can be powered by gas or electricity and used independently of the grill. Tortillas can also be reheated on a comal, which is a weighty skillet often made of cast iron that is placed atop cook surfaces. Like other types of cast iron cooking implements, comals must be oiled (aka seasoned) to prevent food from sticking to the surface.