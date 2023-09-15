The Tortilla Stacking Hack For Quickly Warming Up A Whole Bunch
Tortillas are a part of some of the best foods including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and snack wraps. Although tortillas are super versatile and are great for feeding a bunch of people, the one big dilemma with this delicious Mexican flatbread is that it can be difficult to heat up and then keep warm during a large group meal. You might have some of the tastiest taco Tuesday recipes around, but a cold and clammy tortilla will still put a damper on it. Luckily, there is a simple hack that can help not only heat tortillas perfectly but also keep them warm during your meal — and it includes heating half of the tortillas and then stacking them together.
According to chef Jordan Andino of Flip Sigi in an interview with the "Rachael Ray Show", the stacking method is actually an industry secret and is how restaurants often keep tortillas warm when transporting them to catering locations. Stacking the tortillas also helps save time in a busy kitchen and makes it so you only have to heat half the tortillas instead of individually warming up each one. So, how do you do it?
The hot and cold tortilla stack hack
First things first, when heating tortillas you have to figure out the best method to warm them up which can be different depending on what type of tortillas you want to use. The best way to heat up corn tortillas is over an open flame or on an unoiled skillet. On the other hand, both store-bought and homemade flour tortillas are best warmed up in the oven — 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes should do the trick.
According to Andino, this hack is great because you really only have to heat up half of the tortillas. Then, once half of your flour or corn-based wraps are nice and hot, go ahead and stack them all together layering a cold tortilla after each warm one. The hot tortillas will warm up the cold ones creating a stack of delicious taco wraps that are all the perfect temperature throughout. If you are transporting your tortillas, keep them extra warm and toasty by wrapping the stack in parchment paper and aluminum foil during the journey. Then, unwrap them when it's time to start eating.
Use a crockpot for long-term tortilla warming
The tortilla stack hack is a great option for keeping tortillas warm during taco night or a family dinner, but what if you need to keep tortillas warm for an event that will last a few hours like a luncheon or outdoor cookout? In this situation, turn to your crockpot.
To keep tortillas warm in a crockpot, simply place your stack of tortillas inside and set the dial to the warm setting so that the tortillas are being kept at the right temperature but don't get hot enough to harden or burn. Because the tortillas may start to dry out after being exposed to heat for a long time, it's a good idea to wrap the stack of tortillas in a clean damp dish towel or napkin before placing them inside the crockpot. This will keep them nice and soft throughout the meal so that everyone gets a wonderfully warm and delicious tortilla with their food.