The Tortilla Stacking Hack For Quickly Warming Up A Whole Bunch

Tortillas are a part of some of the best foods including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and snack wraps. Although tortillas are super versatile and are great for feeding a bunch of people, the one big dilemma with this delicious Mexican flatbread is that it can be difficult to heat up and then keep warm during a large group meal. You might have some of the tastiest taco Tuesday recipes around, but a cold and clammy tortilla will still put a damper on it. Luckily, there is a simple hack that can help not only heat tortillas perfectly but also keep them warm during your meal — and it includes heating half of the tortillas and then stacking them together.

According to chef Jordan Andino of Flip Sigi in an interview with the "Rachael Ray Show", the stacking method is actually an industry secret and is how restaurants often keep tortillas warm when transporting them to catering locations. Stacking the tortillas also helps save time in a busy kitchen and makes it so you only have to heat half the tortillas instead of individually warming up each one. So, how do you do it?