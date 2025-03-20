13 Mistakes People Always Make With Canned Pineapple
Canned pineapple is a pretty simple ingredient, right? Not quite. On the surface, things look straightforward with this canned fruit all-time favorite. Canned pineapples have been pleasing diners and home chefs since 1903, and it feels like not much has changed since then, with the fruit remaining easy enough to this day to slice, dice, and throw into fruit salads with little fuss. However, take a peek under those syrupy rings, and you'll find a foodstuff that's frustratingly easy to get wrong, and very prone to misuse.
One of the main issues that stem from using canned pineapple is its balance of fruit to syrup. Canned pineapple usually comes packed in sugary liquid, which simultaneously makes it wet and incredibly sweet, and forgetting to get rid of that syrup (or getting rid of too much of it) can cause issues. The syrup in this canned fruit, like all other canned fruits, is also prone to being poured out when it could be used, resulting in unnecessary wastage and missed opportunities for your recipes. Speaking of recipes, canned pineapple is one of the most flexible ingredients in your kitchen — so why do people seem to use it wrong all the time? We're trying to put a stop to that, by pointing out some of these classic mistakes and how to avoid them.
Mistake: Not draining and patting dry your canned pineapple
Whether your canned pineapple comes in water or in syrup, it'll likely be pretty wet. Pineapple is a pretty porous fruit, and when you combine that with the liquid itself, you can end up with a product that's practically swimming with moisture. If you're just eating it out of the can as a snack, that's not a problem — but if you're adding it to a recipe that requires a certain level of dryness, like a cake or bread, you'll need to get rid of some of that liquid.
To do this, you need to both drain and pat dry your canned pineapple. Tip it out into a strainer, and leave it until as much of the liquid has drained away as possible. Then, tip your canned pineapple out onto some paper towel and pat it dry. Avoid flattening it too much, as you'll ruin each piece's plumpness — and you'll also make them overly dry, which you don't want. Remember that your pineapple will need a certain level of moisture in certain applications, like if you're adding it to fruit salad or ice cream, so don't overdo things.
Mistake: Forgetting that you can freeze canned pineapple
What do you do with leftover canned pineapple? If you're anything like us, you open a can, have a few pieces, and then leave the rest at the back of your refrigerator to fester. It's important to remember that once you open a canned food, the exposure to the air around it will begin to deteriorate it, and it'll only last about five to seven days before it's unwise to consume.
The good news, though, is that you can store it for way longer than that by freezing it. It's totally okay to freeze canned pineapple, provided that you prepare and store it correctly. To do so, you first need to drain your pineapple and get rid of as much moisture as possible. If you don't do this, it could be more susceptible to freezer burn. Then, transfer it to a freezer-safe container, like a Ziploc bag or a plastic freezer box, and stash it away in your deep freeze. When frozen properly, pineapple can last for a good couple of months before it begins to lose its luster. When you're ready to eat your pineapple, you can either throw it into a smoothie from frozen, or leave it at room temperature to thaw.
Mistake: Not using canned pineapple in savory dishes
One of the biggest mistakes we see around canned pineapple is the way that people limit their use of it. Because it's sweet, people tend to only use it in sweet dishes — and while we can see why they do that, this is a surefire way to miss its incredible ability to add balance and vibrancy to savory dishes. The sweetness that canned pineapple has is bright and floral, which works well as a counterpoint to umami and salty notes. Additionally, it retains its crunch and texture when added to savory dishes in ways that other canned fruit simply can't.
Canned pineapple works especially well with beef, and can be thrown into a beef stir-fry with little fuss. When you fry the pineapple with the beef, it gently chars and develops caramelized flavors and textures that deepen the dish. Canned pineapple also works well with pork, giving a zingy pop to its ever-so-slightly gamey flavor. It's not just meat that canned pineapple pairs well with, though: It's also excellent with cheese. Try pairing it with some sharp cheddar or parmesan for a flavor combo that can't be beaten.
Mistake: Assuming canned and fresh pineapple have the same nutritional content
It's easy to think that canned fruit is exactly the same as its fresh counterpart, just with a different house. Unfortunately, that's not the case. Canned fruit goes through an extra degree of processing that fresh fruit doesn't endure, and the heat treatment applied to it (which sterilizes the can) can also sap away some of its nutrients.
When it comes to canned pineapple, vitamin C can take a big hit. Canned pineapple has approximately 60% of the vitamin C that fresh pineapple has, rendering it slightly less useful when you have a cold. Additionally, heat-treating pineapple removes its bromelain, an anti-inflammatory enzyme that's particularly beneficial if you're experiencing seasonal illnesses like the flu.
There's also the sugar content to consider. If your canned pineapple is packed in syrup, it'll have a way higher sugar content than its fresh sibling. Just two slices of Dole Canned Pineapple in Heavy Syrup can provide 13 grams of added sugar, which covers 26% of your daily value. You can reduce the sugar content in this product by rinsing it, but it'll still be pretty sweet.
Mistake: Not rinsing your canned pineapple
Okay, so we know what you're thinking: Rinsing canned pineapple seems pretty weird, and perhaps only something that the seriously germ-phobic would take part in. However, it has a lot more logic to it than you think, and failing to rinse can mean your meal is tooth-achingly sweet. Canned fruit which comes packed in syrup is sometimes unbearably sugary, and when that's combined with the inherent sweetness of pineapple it can be super overwhelming. Rinsing your canned pineapple can get rid of a fair amount of sweetness, and also make your pineapple more nutritious in doing so.
However, it's important to remember that rinsing your pineapple isn't a total fix. Doing this won't remove as much sugar as you'd think, as much of the sugar in the syrup will already have been soaked up by the pineapple flesh itself. You therefore might want to squeeze out some of the syrup from your pieces too, to balance out their flavor. It is true, though, that rinsing canned fruit will remove a fair amount of the syrup, so in a pinch a quick run under the tap will work wonders.
Mistake: Not adding it to your salads
Pineapple in salad is underrated, people. We know that it feels wildly retro to throw a few pineapple chunks onto your salad leaves, but it'll add way more than you think. Pineapple has an almost vegetal sweetness that allows it to add flavor while simultaneously working well with your more savory ingredients. Provided that it's not too syrupy, it'll merely add a gentle hint of sweetness throughout your food, and make your salad taste way brighter and fresher.
It's worth remembering, though, that canned pineapple won't work with every salad. Adding the fruit to your coleslaw will give it a sharp, tangy sweetness that emboldens the dressing. Pineapple will also work well in Asian-inspired salads, thanks to its excellent ability to pair with ingredients like soy sauce, fish sauce, and sesame oil. Conversely, canned pineapple likely won't do too well in salads that already have sweet elements, like carrots or other fruits, as it'll just tip things over into cloying territory. It's important to think about balance, and not to add too much fruit into the equation, as it'll make what should be a multi-faceted dish into something one-note.
Mistake: Forgetting to add it to water
Here's one of the biggest mistakes people make with canned pineapple: They forget that they don't have to eat it. Well, at first, anyway. Canned pineapple is one of the best things to add to a glass of water to make it feel summery, fresh, and fruity. This canned fruit hack can add flavor to your hydration and can help folks who are trying to wean off sugary soda, but still want something extra in their glass of water. All you have to do is chop up your canned pineapple slices — bonus points if you're using the pre-chopped version — and tip it into your water glass. Add ice and a straw, and enjoy a tropical beverage.
One way to make your canned pineapple stand out even more is by freezing it, then using it as the ice cubes in your water. As they thaw, they'll release their fruity, sweet notes in the water, and they'll also work to cool it down. Having said all this, we'd always recommend only doing this with canned pineapple that's been packed in water, not heavy syrup. Unless you're looking for an overtly sweet drink, using syrup-packed pineapple can overwhelm the subtlety of the fruit and its effect on your H20.
Mistake: Throwing away the syrup from your canned pineapple
The syrup that canned pineapple is so often packed in may make it sweet, but there sure is a lot of it. As such, it's natural to drain most of it out when you open your can of pineapple, to avoid your dish being overwhelmingly sweet and an expensive dentist bill. Well, if you're doing that, you need to stop immediately. There are loads of ways to use canned pineapple syrup that don't involve throwing it out, and saving it can be a canny way to add some sweetness to your meals.
Canned pineapple syrup can be used in a marinade in place of granulated sugar, in which it adds a sweet note without any grittiness. It can also have a tenderizing effect on meat, thanks to the acidity that seeps into it from the pineapple itself. You can also use it to make sauces or to preserve other fruits and stop them from going brown. In addition to this, it's also an awesome ingredient in cocktails, where it adds fruity sweetness. To save your canned pineapple syrup, simply pour it into an ice cube tray and then freeze it. You can pop the cubes out into a Ziploc bag so they don't take up too much space in your freezer.
Mistake: Not using canned pineapple in certain recipes, and opting for fresh instead
Fresh is always better, right? Well, not necessarily. It's an error to assume that fresh pineapple will give you a superior result to canned pineapple in certain dishes, as the softer, sweeter nature of the canned version is often way preferable. When you use fresh pineapple in a dish that calls for the canned type, you end up with something that's way too fibrous and acidic. You also don't get the consistent shape that canned pineapple gives you, which can affect your presentation.
One example of where canned pineapple is better than fresh is in upside-down cake. When you use canned pineapple, the sweetness from the fruit seeps into the cake mixture itself, and because the fruit is already soft it doesn't need to cook for too long. This can help you avoid burning your cake — and you end up with that beautifully retro appearance, with the pineapple rings making it pop on your plate. If you're making a pineapple cobbler, you'll also want to stick to the canned version most of the time, as it'll have the softness you need for the recipe to really stand out. Bear in mind, though, that canned pineapple is often way wetter than the fresh type, so make sure you remove excess moisture accordingly.
Mistake: Assuming that every brand tastes the same
The taste differences in fresh food can be pretty stark, but when it comes to canned food we tend to gloss over any variations. Instead, we just kinda assume that all canned food tastes the same, and that no matter what brand we're picking we'll get that standard flavor. Well, that's not the case. Canned pineapple brands can vary significantly in terms of their taste, texture, scent, and sense of freshness. After all, all of these products start with pineapples from different suppliers and are canned in different places, so it only makes sense.
Remember that some of the biggest canned pineapple brands may not be the best choice, either. Del Monte's canned pineapple, for instance, has a somewhat sour smell and an overly tart flavor that doesn't actually taste like the fruit itself. That's all despite the massive amount of sugar it plows into its product, too. By contrast, Safeway's Signature Select canned pineapple, which you might expect to cut corners slightly due to its own-brand nature, is delightfully sweet and juicy, with a tropical note that feels like you're eating the fruit fresh. We'd always advise shopping around when picking canned pineapple, and doing some of your own taste-testing. After all, it's not that expensive, and it's an excuse to snack on some fruit.
Mistake: Forgetting that canned pineapple can go bad
Canned food is famously long-lasting, and there's no reason why canned pineapple should be any different. However, this tart fruit does have a few elements that other canned food doesn't, which can cause it to go bad a little quicker than you might think. Although you can generally trust the use-by date on any canned food, it's always a good idea to look out for any rust on (or in) your canned pineapple cans regardless. Canned pineapple has a high level of acidity which can react with the can's lining, causing the metal to corrode and leech into the food. Even if your can looks fine on the outside, you should always take a peek at its interior when you open it up, to see if you spot any damage.
As well as this, it's entirely possible for canned food to go bad in different ways. If your can has been compromised or breached, it may allow botulism toxins to grow inside the food, which can have harmful and potentially deadly consequences. Once your canned pineapple is open, it can also go bad pretty quickly due to air exposure. Having said all this, most canned pineapple is entirely safe — but you should keep an eye out for any damage to your cans, or any bulging or denting.
Mistake: Not adding it to your sauces
We're always on the hunt for alternative ways to sweeten our sauces, and canned pineapple might be one of our favorite ingredients to use to do so. Despite this, a lot of people forget the potential for canned pineapple to bring that sugary note. The great thing about using canned pineapple in a sauce is that it adds not just sweetness, but acidity. This means that you generally don't have to balance out the sugariness with any acid, as it's pretty evenly flavored already.
Canned pineapple can also give sauces a slightly tropical kick that adds depth, and a floral note that gives them a developed scent. Plus, if you blend up your canned pineapple, you can also add a lovely chunkiness and body to your sauce. So which sauces are made better with canned pineapple? A whole lot of them. This fruit can amp up your homemade barbecue sauce, or you can throw it in a homemade ketchup. You can chop it up and add it to a relish, use it to give hot sauce a sweet edge, or mix it into salsa. If all that wasn't enough, you can also add it to pretty much any dessert sauce you're making. This canned fruit is versatile, guys.
Mistake: Forgetting you can use it as a marinade
Getting your marinade right can be harder than you think, and a lot of people forget that it's not enough to just add flavor: You also need to add ingredients that will help your meat tenderize, and aid the ingredients in permeating the meat. Well, canned pineapple can do just that. Although canned pineapple doesn't have the bromelain that makes fresh pineapple so good at tenderizing meat, it does have a high acidity level that helps the protein in meat denature and get softer. This, in turn, gives you a juicier result (although you'll want to make sure you don't leave your meat marinating for too long).
Canned pineapple works just as well in marinades for chicken as it does for pork. You can use it in beef marinades, too, where it can give the heavier-tasting meat a counterpoint of bright sweetness. As for how you add your canned pineapple to your marinade, it's up to you. You can blend it up into a purée, or just chop it really finely and scatter it in. You can also skip the fruit entirely, and just add the syrup for a sweeter effect. Personally, we like to leave our canned pineapple pretty chunky, so that when we cook our meat, it caramelizes and gives it a smoky flavor.