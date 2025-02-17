Here's How Canned Fruit Can Really Amp Up Your Next BBQ Sauce

BBQ sauce is a vastly complex world full of zest and taste, with flavor profiles ranging from spicy to sweet, savory to smoky, and everything in between. But one unusual ingredient can give your next BBQ sauce an unexpected boost, thanks in part to classic flavor combinations of savory and sweet: canned fruit.

This smart tip comes from Brazilian grill master Silvio Correa, personal chef and founder of Silvio's BBQ full-service catering, who told Daily Meal about the rich possibilities of this combination. "Canned fruit is an incredible way to add depth and balance to BBQ sauce," he said, "because it brings both natural sweetness and acidity."

The juice from canned fruits also "help break down proteins, making the sauce richer and more complex," Correa told us. As an example, Correa previously created a Hawaiian-style chicken breast dish featuring cheese, BBQ sauce, and canned pineapple. "It's simple, delicious, and a crowd favorite," he said.