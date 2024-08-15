Add This Fruit To Your Coleslaw For A Refreshing Tropical Twist
Main courses are usually the center of attention, but sometimes, it's the simple side dishes that complete the meal. Coleslaw is a marvelous example of this. Whenever there's a backyard BBQ, a game day loaded with hot dogs and burgers, or any massive, hearty feast, it is the go-to choice for accompanying all those bold, savory dishes. It certainly helps that it's so easy to make — just cabbage, carrot, and other veggies tossed in a mayo-based dressing. You don't have to stop there, however. Just add pineapples to the mix and you've got a refreshing tropical twist to take things up a notch.
Pineapples don't really change coleslaw's core flavors, so if you have a soft spot for its familiar tangy, creamy taste, don't fret. Instead, its vibrant sweetness brings a distinct tropical touch that brightens up this dish. Along with that are hints of tartness cutting through the overall richness, diversifying the flavor profile with its exquisite complexity.
It gets even better when the textural fun comes into play. The chunky fruit pieces burst with juicy flavors as you bite into them. In between the crispy veggies, they're a delightful contrast that makes for a satisfying eating experience.
Ways to get creative when making pineapple coleslaw
Although fresh pineapple is always an option, you might find the canned variety to be more suitable for coleslaw. It not only shortens the preparation process but it's also the secret to avoiding pineapple mouthburn because the canning process already denatures bromelain — the enzyme responsible for that unpleasant tongue-tingling sensation. The specific amount varies between recipes, although 1 cup or less is usually enough for an eight-person serving. Before adding the tidbits to the mixing bowl, make sure to drain the juice and lightly pat them dry to keep the coleslaw from becoming soggy after a while.
The creamy coleslaw dressing can remain the same but also be switched up a bit if you want. Since there are already pineapples, all you have to do is add brown sugar and cilantro to make a Hawaiian coleslaw. If you're using canned pineapple, make use of the preserved juice and add a few tablespoons for an intensified taste.
Enriching the creaminess, however, calls for coconut cream or evaporated milk. For those who like a kick of heat, just a pinch of bold spices like crushed pepper flakes, paprika, or cayenne pepper will do the trick. If you want an earthy undertone instead, look no further than mustard, mustard seeds, or celery seeds.
You can serve pineapple coleslaw with many different dishes
Coleslaw's versatility is no less terrific with this pineapple twist. It's still a stunning side for grilled food, where it perfectly complements the smoky, hearty meat. Served next to well-marinated beef, chicken, or fish, it makes for a scrumptious main that offers a bit of everything. Aside from grilled meat, you'll find it to be just as marvelous with the deep-fried kind. Got a plate of fish and chips but still need something light yet flavorful to accompany it? Pineapple coleslaw could be the unexpected answer.
More than just a great companion, pineapple slaw is also delightful as a stuffing or topping. You'll love the lively tropical and tangy hint it brings to hamburgers, sliders, hot dogs, sandwiches, etc., or wraps such as burritos, lettuce wraps, or shawarma. We can't forget about tacos, either, considering just how common cabbage and pineapple are in this Mexican classic.
If you're making Hawaiin coleslaw, in particular, it's worth giving kalua pork a try as well. The flavor-soaked, melt-in-your-mouth Hawaiian pulled pork is good enough on its own, but gets much better when paired with the pineapple coleslaw. Turn them into stuffings for your kalua pork sandwich or sliders and you've got a phenomenal treat fit for multiple occasions.