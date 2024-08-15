Add This Fruit To Your Coleslaw For A Refreshing Tropical Twist

Main courses are usually the center of attention, but sometimes, it's the simple side dishes that complete the meal. Coleslaw is a marvelous example of this. Whenever there's a backyard BBQ, a game day loaded with hot dogs and burgers, or any massive, hearty feast, it is the go-to choice for accompanying all those bold, savory dishes. It certainly helps that it's so easy to make — just cabbage, carrot, and other veggies tossed in a mayo-based dressing. You don't have to stop there, however. Just add pineapples to the mix and you've got a refreshing tropical twist to take things up a notch.

Pineapples don't really change coleslaw's core flavors, so if you have a soft spot for its familiar tangy, creamy taste, don't fret. Instead, its vibrant sweetness brings a distinct tropical touch that brightens up this dish. Along with that are hints of tartness cutting through the overall richness, diversifying the flavor profile with its exquisite complexity.

It gets even better when the textural fun comes into play. The chunky fruit pieces burst with juicy flavors as you bite into them. In between the crispy veggies, they're a delightful contrast that makes for a satisfying eating experience.