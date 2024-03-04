Is It OK To Freeze Canned Pineapple?

If you have leftovers from your open can of pineapple and you don't plan to use them in the next 5 to 7 days, consider freezing them instead of throwing them out. However, don't just put some plastic wrap over the top of the can and stick it in your freezer — the juices in the can will freeze and expand, potentially causing the can to crack and burst, spilling sticky juice all over your other frozen goods. In addition to cracking the can, whether put in the fridge or the freezer, leaving any leftovers in the can is not recommended, since it's not the ideal method for preserving the flavor of your pineapple.

Instead, when you're ready to freeze your canned pineapple, drain the juice and soak up any remaining moisture. Then, transfer the fruit to an air-tight, freezer-safe container or storage bag. Removing as much air as possible from the bag or container will also help keep it fresher for longer. When you're ready to use the pineapple, you have a few options for thawing depending on how soon you need it: You can transfer it to a microwave-safe dish and microwave on the defrost setting, or submerge it in cold water, leaving it in the bag or container. You can also prep the day before your intended use by transferring the bag or container to the fridge until it softens, which usually takes around 10 to 12 hours.