The Top 10 Brands For Canned Pineapple, Ranked
Calling all pineapple enthusiasts and lovers of all things canned. Get ready to embark on a tantalizing journey through the realm of tropical fruit preservation. We've tirelessly scoured the pineapple-packed aisles, meticulously taste-tested countless cans, and consulted with the pineapple deities themselves to compile this definitive ranking. And no, we didn't forget the crucial criterion of juiciness, nor did we overlook the vital element of sweetness.
If you're a devotee of this golden fruit, you know that canned pineapple can be a game-changer in both savory and sweet culinary adventures. From the classic Hawaiian pizza controversy and tangy salsas to exotic cocktails and iconic pineapple upside-down cake, this popular and versatile fruit has a special place in our hearts — and our pantries. Did you know eating canned pineapple over fresh actually minimizes the chance of mouth burn? This stuff really is the work of the gods.
Prepare to dive into a pineapple extravaganza that even SpongeBob SquarePants himself would be jellyfish-green with envy about. Just like our porous friend who lives in a pineapple under the sea, we know that canned pineapple holds a special place in our hearts and our imaginations. So, without further ado, we present to you the sensational showdown of the top 10 brands for canned pineapple, bringing a touch of fruity pizzazz to your pantry.
10. Del Monte
Where do we even begin with Del Monte's pineapple slices in 100% juice? Let's just say it was a rollercoaster of disappointment from start to finish. The moment we popped open that can, we were hit with an immediate funky smell that should have been a red flag. But being the brave taste testers that we are, we soldiered on and took a bite.
It was an instant regret. These pineapple slices had no real pineapple flavor to speak of. Instead of being sweet and juicy, they were tart, sour, and just overall gross. We don't know what Del Monte did to these poor pineapples, but they certainly didn't do them any favors. We spit this option out and moved on quickly.
Overall, Del Monte's pineapple slices were a huge disappointment. They may be an OG canned food brand, but this particular product missed the mark entirely. From the high sugar content of 14 grams per two slices to the lack of real pineapple flavor and the unappealing texture, we just can't recommend these slices to anyone looking for a tasty tropical treat. Save yourself the disappointment and opt for some fresh pineapple instead. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you.
9. Stop & Shop
Coming in at No. 9 was another disappointment. Stop & Shop's pineapple chunks left us feeling tart, sour, and utterly sad. When we saw that these tropical delights had 20 grams of sugar per ½ cup serving, we assumed we'd be indulging in a sweet treat. Unfortunately, there was no sweetness to be found. We eagerly tried these delectable pieces only to regret it instantly. It was like taking a bite of a sour lemon without any of the refreshing sweetness you'd expect from a pineapple. We don't know what kind of magical sorcery Stop & Shop used, but they managed to strip away all the natural sweetness from this canned fruit.
Sure, there were hints of pineapple buried somewhere in those chunks, but it didn't taste fresh and fruity like a pineapple should. We spit this one out, too, not knowing if we were dancing on a fine line of spoiled fruit.
Our final verdict on Stop & Shop's pineapple chunks is a hard no, a hard pass, and a firm recommendation to look elsewhere for your pineapple fix. Life is too short to settle for lackluster fruit experiences. Treat yourself to some truly juicy, sweet, and delicious pineapple from a different source.
8. Aldi's Sweet Harvest
Taste testing Aldi's Sweet Harvest pineapple slices in 100% pineapple juice was a wild ride. It left quite a bitter taste in our mouths, both literally and figuratively. With 16 grams of natural sugar in just half a cup, you would expect some sweetness, but these slices were as sweet as lemon and as tart as warhead candy. When the fruit first hits your tongue, you get a punch of tanginess that will leave your taste buds confused and searching for that satisfying burst of sweetness. Unfortunately, it never came. It was a bitter disappointment all around.
These slices were also tougher than most with a texture that was far from appealing. But hey, at least we were able to chew and swallow this canned option.
In conclusion, Adli's canned pineapples are also a hard pass for us. If you're in the mood for a tropical delight, we suggest you search elsewhere for your pineapple fix. Seek out the juicy, sweet, and truly delightful pineapples that will bring a smile to your face.
7. Nature's Promise
Nature's Promise organic pineapple slices promise natural goodness. With just 13 grams of sugar in a 1/2 cup of pineapples and no added sugar, these slices are certainly trying to keep things on the healthier side. They're also non-GMO and not from concentrate. However, this canned option didn't quite hit the mark when it came to true pineapple flavor.
More on the tart and sour side, they didn't quite give us that lip-puckering sweetness we were hoping for. It was like a dance of flavors on our tongues, with the tanginess taking the lead. While it wasn't the tropical paradise we expected, we appreciated the unique twist on the traditional pineapple experience. Speaking of twists, the juice accompanying these slices didn't quite capture the essence of pineapple. But hey, at least they gave it a shot, right? The elephant in the room was the texture. These slices had a stiff texture that left a little to be desired. It was like biting into a firm, unyielding piece of fruit. We appreciate a good crunch, but this was more like a jaw workout.
Overall, Stop & Shop's Nature's Promise organic pineapple slices didn't knock our socks off, but they didn't completely disappoint either. While the taste leaned more toward tart than sweet, and the juice missed the mark, we can see potential in their pineapple game.
6. Great Value
Walmart's Great Value pineapple tidbits in 100% pineapple juice offer a hefty 26 grams of sugar in an eight-ounce can, but the juice accompanying these tidbits is thin and acidic, adding an extra kick of sourness to the mix. This pineapple juice certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to tanginess. But when it comes to sweetness, well, it seems to have taken a backseat on this flavor train. These tidbits are more sour than anything, lacking that luscious burst of pineapple goodness. It's a bit of a disappointment for those seeking a tropical, sugar-sweetened delight. Despite the lackluster juice, they do manage to taste like pineapple. The texture of the tidbits is firm, which adds a pleasant chewiness to the mix.
We felt Walmart's canned pineapple is a mixed bag. While the juice might be on the tangy side, and the taste leans more toward sour than sweet, they managed to salvage some points with the actual pineapple tidbits themselves. Kudos to Walmart for delivering a decent texture and a recognizable pineapple flavor. They may not be our top choice in the pineapple realm, but hey, they've still got a place on the shelf for those looking for an okay pineapple experience.
5. Market Pantry
Target's Market Pantry sliced pineapple in 100% pineapple juice landed in the middle of the pineapple pack. With 14 grams of sugar in just two slices, they're not exactly a sugar-free delight, but the sugar is all natural with no added anything into the mix. These sliced pineapples bring a sweetness to the table, but it's not overpowering. In fact, it's more on the bland side of the flavor spectrum. While it may not be the most exciting pineapple flavor experience, it also means you won't be reaching for a glass of water to quench any cheek-puckering effects.
The texture of these slices doesn't quite make them stand out from the crowd. They're neither exceptionally juicy nor particularly firm. They're just ... well, average. This product offers nothing to write home about, but there's also nothing that would make you spit out your pineapple in disappointment.
Market Pantry sits comfortably in the middle of the road. They're not a superstar in the pineapple game, but they're far from being the worst. We'll take their blend of sweetness and average texture over a bitter experience any day. Keep on being a decent pineapple option, Market Pantry, and hey, who knows? Maybe one day you'll surprise us all and rise to pineapple greatness.
4. 365 Whole Foods Market
Next up is Whole Foods Market's 365 brand pineapple slices in pineapple juice. These pineapple slices sure know how to keep things mellow. The flavor profile leans toward the bland side, not offering much excitement for our taste buds, which was a surprise with 17 grams of sugar in a 1/2 cup of fruit. But fear not, dear pineapple aficionados, for it's not all bad news. While the taste may be lacking in oomph, this canned option is not tart nor sour. These slices also boast a good texture, providing a firm and satisfying bite. It's a chewy delight that manages to save the day.
When it comes to the overall experience, there are no major negatives to report. The flavor simply lacks that punch we're looking for. But hey, it's still pineapple at the end of the day, and what flavor is present is true to the pineapple essence. So, while Whole Foods may not blow us away, their pineapple slices didn't leave a bitter taste in our mouths either. It's a traditional canned pineapple choice. Try it out!
3. Native Forest
Native Forest's 100% organic pineapple chunks caught our attention. With 18 grams of sugar in just a 1/2 cup of fruit and no added sugar, it's a sweet treat that doesn't come with any guilt-inducing extras. But the taste was a rollercoaster of flavors. These chunks start off with a tangy tartness that tickles the taste buds, but alas, it quickly fades into a realm of blandness. It's like the flavor got cold feet and decided to retreat. However, there is hope. The juice accompanying these chunks carries more flavor than the fruit itself. It's like the juice is doing all the heavy lifting in the taste department. So, while the chunks may leave something to be desired, at least the juice brings a hint of that tropical goodness, which could be a great option for mixed drinks and sweet desserts.
Regarding the feel, these pineapple chunks boast a fresh and pleasing texture. They're like little nuggets of joy that bring a delightful chewiness to the party.
What's our conclusions? Native Forest managed to secure a spot in the top three with their organic pineapple chunks. While the taste journey may start with a burst of tartness and end in the land of bland, at least the juice tries to pick up the slack. Plus, they're all-natural and organic, too. Their fruit looks fresh and offers a fantastic texture, which is a big win in the pineapple game.
2. Signature Select
The runner-up for our canned pineapple championship is Signature Select pineapple slices. Soaked in 100% pineapple juice, this was the sweetest option on the list by far. With 17 grams of sugar in just a 1/2 cup of fruit, they certainly bring their sweetness A-game to the table. This canned option had a nice pineapple flavor without a tart or bitter bite. The firm texture and true pineapple goodness pushed this canned option close to the gold. The near-perfect texture really added an extra layer of satisfaction to the overall experience. Well done, Signature Select, for giving us something to sink our teeth into.
While Signature Select pineapple slices may have missed the gold, they've won our hearts with their sweetness and true pineapple flavor. The absence of tartness or bitterness is a true delight, making each bite a tropical escape. And let's not forget the firm texture that adds that extra touch of satisfaction. So, while they may not have claimed the ultimate pineapple victory, they're a strong contender that's not to be overlooked.
1. Dole
Dole really did steal the show, and it makes sense as they are truly the king of pineapple. Their non-GMO ingredient list in 100% pineapple juice adds to their greatness, but the real winner is the taste. These pineapples aren't super sweet, even with 27 grams of natural sugar in one eight-ounce can. There is a good balance of tang and sweetness that doesn't make your cheeks pucker. They also offer a solid texture — firm but easy to chew. They blew away the competition, rightly earning the top spot on our ranking. This is the canned glory you need for all your savory and sweet pineapple recipes.
Dole pineapple chunks truly deserve the crown. With a balanced taste, satisfying texture, and top-notch juice, they've blown away the competition and claimed the top spot on our ranking. If you seek pineapple perfection, look no further than Dole. They've mastered the art of delivering a tangy-sweet balance, a delightful mouthfeel, and an overall pineapple experience that will leave you wanting more. Long live the pineapple king!