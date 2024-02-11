How To Tell If Your Canned Food Has Gone Bad

Ah, canned food — a favorite of doomsday preppers and anyone looking for food that is compact and convenient to store pretty much indefinitely. While there may be a date printed on your cans, this is actually not an expiration date, but rather a "best by" or a "sell by" date. Store-bought canned foods are designed to last pretty much forever, but things can still go wrong. But, if you don't have an expiration date to go by, how can you tell if your canned food has gone bad?

In most cases, your nose will tell you if something is off, but a bad smell is not the only indicator of spoiled canned goods. In this article, we will go into detail about how you can assess the quality of your store-bought canned food and whether or not it is still edible.

Before we get started, we should mention that there is one thing you should never, ever do when checking to see if your canned food has gone bad: Taste it. According to the USDA, spoiled canned food has been linked to botulism, a rare but ultimately devastating form of food poisoning that can potentially lead to paralysis and/or death.