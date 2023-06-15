Why Canned Pineapple Is Your Best Bet For Upside-Down Cake

Though you can technically make an upside-down cake with any type of fruit, pineapple is perhaps the most iconic version of the dessert. Not only do the pineapple rings give the cake an eye-catching pattern, but the natural sweetness of the fruit replaces the need for frosting altogether. Upside-down cakes — or skillet cakes, as they were initially called — have been around since the 1800s. But back then, apples and cherries were the most common fruits used. Recipes for pineapple upside-down cake didn't start appearing until the 1920s, and they almost exclusively called for canned pineapple.

It's hard to say who invented the pineapple upside-down cake, but it's easy to pinpoint who popularized it. As part of a marketing campaign for its new product, the Hawaiian Pineapple Company, now Dole, held a widely publicized recipe contest, asking customers to come up with a dessert starring canned pineapple. After receiving 2,500 different recipes for pineapple upside-down cakes, one of which was chosen as the winner, Dole went on to promote its canned pineapple as the key ingredient in this now-ubiquitous, once-novel treat. Most modern recipes still call for canned pineapple, but it isn't only because of tradition.