14 Mistakes People Always Make With Hash Browns

Hash browns are one of those foods that feel like they're impossible to get wrong. Likely developing from Swiss rosti, the modern form of the dish that we all know and love has been a diner staple in the United States since the end of the 19th century. We understand why: They're simple to make, delicious to eat, and require barely any ingredients to prepare. However, despite their unassuming nature, hash browns are more complicated to nail than you might think, and this dish is rife with potential mistakes.

It all starts with the potatoes you use, and how you prepare them. Reaching for the wrong type of tuber, or grating and assembling them improperly, can lead you to a loose hash brown that's lacking in texture. Hash browns can also occasionally be lacking in any flavor whatsoever — or, alternatively, have a bitter, burned taste that stems from using the wrong type of fat. The equipment you use can also have a huge impact on your final dish, producing a pile of potatoes that's lacking in crispness or color. If you're ready to stop ruining your hash browns, and make the best breakfast of your life, listen up.