The Butter Tip To Live By For Truly Unbeatable Hash Browns

While writing in The Guardian about the perfect hash browns, Felicity Cloake, the author of six cookbooks and winner of the Guild of Food Writers award for Food Journalist of the Year, says, "Butter really does taste better than olive oil here, trust me." Now that you are convinced about substituting oil or butter for clarified butter while cooking hash browns, you may be curious to know how to use it for optimal results.

Clarified butter should be heated on medium heat in a large nonstick pan. The shredded potatoes should be added to it evenly. As the potatoes cook, you can add a little more clarified butter to the skillet. The trick is to ensure that the potatoes are constantly sizzling. If they stop sizzling, just add more clarified butter.

In response to a query on Reddit on "What is the trick to hash browns...?" one user responded that the butter needs to cover the entire pan, and the hash browns need to be flattened on the pan to ensure that contact is made with the butter. Finally, just before flipping the patty, more butter needs to be added on top and swirled around so that both sides are evenly coated.