14 Breakfast Foods You Should Be Cooking In Your Air Fryer

People have been asking whether it's possible to make pancakes in the air fryer for as long as this appliance has been around. So, let us answer that question once and for all: Yes, you can whip up a stack of piping-hot pancakes in this ingenious machine in mere minutes, and achieve the same soft consistency and perfectly-browned exterior as you would in a skillet.

It clearly isn't as easy as just ladling your pancake batter into your basket, though. To stop your mixture from dripping through the slats on the bottom, you'll need to grab some aluminum pie tins. Pop a tin into your basket, and pour in some batter, before cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around eight minutes. Your pancake will come out pillowy and ready for your favorite toppings.

Before buying your pie tins, make sure that you've measured your air fryer basket, to ensure that they fit. If you're using a large tin, you may only be able to place one at a time inside the fryer. If you're craving smaller pancakes, though, you can pop several mini pie tins into the basket, and cook up a batch in one go. This will not only save time, but ensure that each pancake is cooked to the same level of doneness. ‌