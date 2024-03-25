Transform Leftover Fries Into Perfect Breakfast Hash Browns

From spicy biscuits and gravy to waffles and syrup to honey-spiked oatmeal, a well-rounded, great-tasting breakfast holds the power to set the tone for your day. However, if you've ever been short on morning meal supplies, you know just how dizzying it is to start your day on an empty stomach. Instead of going hungry, turn to your leftovers. More specifically, turn leftover french fries into perfect breakfast hash browns. Since they tend to lose their crispy, fresh-out-of-the-fryer texture in the fridge, leftover fries are often discarded, but transforming them into hash browns is a delicious way to reduce food waste.

Whether you prefer waffle fries, crinkle cut, or old-fashioned hand-punched spuds, any french fry shape will work for this upcycled breakfast. All you need to do is take your leftovers, dice them up, and give them a good crisp up in the frying pan. With the help of a little cooking oil — preferably one with a high smoke point to avoid the development of charred flavors – they will return to their original crispy texture. Like any other hash brown recipe, french fry hash browns will pair well with other iconic breakfast fixings from smoky sausages to a plate of mixed berries.