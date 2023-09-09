Why You Shouldn't Soak Grated Potatoes When Making Hash Browns

While the eggs might be the protein on the breakfast plate, the crispy, golden hash browns can steal the show. Putting aside the fast food variety served in a sleeve, the homemade version is even tastier when the cook remembers to avoid soaking grated potatoes.

In a MarthaStewart.com article, Ronna Welsh, the author of The Nimble Cook and the owner and chef instructor at Purple Kale Kitchenworks in Brooklyn, N.Y., called attention to starch's importance in creating crispy, well-formed hashbrowns. Peeling and grating potatoes in advance can be detrimental to this final product. Specifically, Walsh believes that rinsing or soaking grated potatoes in water removes too much starch and stated, "Starch is key to holding the potato pieces together for things like hash browns or potato pancakes." If that key component is rinsed away, the possibility of getting a crunchy fry on those potatoes lessens.

While some cooks might think that they are being thoughtful by washing those spuds and dumping the water down the drain, the reality is that the cloudy liquid they see while rinsing could be a culinary pot of gold going down the drain. Potato starch is so effective that it has been a cooking hack for making fried food crispier. The white, slurry substance can be used in fried chicken or even in a tempura batter. With hash browns, it's better to keep the starch in the potatoes than to let it go to waste.