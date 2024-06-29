Expert Reveals What Makes Restaurant Hash Browns Better Than Those You Make At Home

An order of hash browns makes everything better. They're the perfect accompaniment to a wide range of foods, with their combination of a crispy, salty, fatty exterior and a pillowy, potato-y inside offering the perfect marriage of textures. However, while you can usually rustle up a decent plate of diner-style crispy hash browns at home, there's something about the way that restaurants make them that sets them apart. Restaurant chefs know the tricks of the trade when it comes to hash browns. The specific techniques they use to prepare and cook them and the ingredients they use takes them from good to great.

However, we would argue that these techniques aren't beyond most people's reach — and the ingredients that restaurants use are widely available. You just need to know what to do, and that's where we come in. Not all restaurant chefs like to part with their hard-earned secrets, but chef Vanessa Bordoy of Nashville-based café concept Poindexter Coffee was generous enough to share her thoughts. Serving portions of smashbrowns with garlic aioli and ketchup to countless customers at Poindexter, chef Bordoy knows a thing or two about hash browns. Soon, you will too. ‌