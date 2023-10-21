What's The Best Way To Grate Potatoes For Crispy Hash Browns?

Hash browns can be the star of the breakfast plate, but only if they're appropriately crispy. There's nothing more disappointing than a soggy hash brown (or any other potato-based dish that's supposed to have that delicious crunch). When making these breakfast spuds at home, there are plenty of tips for perfectly crispy hash browns you can follow, but one of the most important variables is the preparation of the potatoes. If they're not grated properly, they won't take on that signature deep-brown crust.

Using a box grater to get those long strips of potato will get the job done, but if you have one, now's the time to pull out the food processor. Food processors shred faster and more evenly than the grater, with less mess to clean up after. The results are long, standardized shreds of potato that will cook and crisp better than irregularly-shaped, grated pieces. For a combination of convenience and crispy results, the food processor is the best way to grate hash brown potatoes.