14 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs
Meatballs have been a culinary staple in the United States ever since Italian immigrants brought them over in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Now an integral part of the cuisine, meatballs can be found in all kinds of classic American recipes, from subs to spaghetti. While fresh meatballs were the norm initially, with time, convenience took over, resulting in store-bought frozen meatballs becoming more common for those times when you need something easy and hearty.
Although they can be a lifesaver when you want to whip up a quick meal, store-bought frozen meatballs don't usually taste as good as homemade ones or those from a restaurant. Luckily, though, there are plenty of ways to upgrade them to make them extra juicy and flavorful. As a chef with plenty of years in both professional kitchens and my own, I'm happy to offer some simple ingredients and uncomplicated techniques to help you take your frozen meatballs to a new level. From stuffing them with cheese to simmering them in a sauce, you might be surprised by how easy some it is to make your store-bought meatballs even better.
1. Cook them in an air fryer or oven
Using a microwave is a quick way to cook store-bought frozen meatballs, but the results are often dry and rubbery. To prevent them from becoming a dry mess, simply cook them in either an air fryer or an oven instead. Even though cooking them this way is more time consuming, the end result makes it all worth it.
If you'd like your meatballs to be ready in less than half an hour, an air fryer can be your hero, as in most cases, it only takes 15 minutes to cook them in it. An air fryer will give you perfectly juicy meat on the inside, with a slightly crispy crust on the outside. But, if time isn't a major concern for you, cooking frozen meatballs in an oven would be even better. As the oven cooks them slowly, the meatballs tend to retain more moisture, resulting in juicier meat. You can even brush them with a little olive oil or infused oil before cooking for added moisture and flavor.
2. Simmer them with a sauce in a slow cooker
Simmering store-bought frozen meatballs with a sauce on the stove or in a slow cooker is a highly underrated way to upgrade them. While they are simmering, the meatballs also absorb the flavors of the sauce, which makes them exceptionally delicious.
For a quintessential Italian flavor, the best way to cook them in a slow cooker is by making a slow cooker meatball marinara. To make this hearty Italian dish, all you have to do is thaw the meatballs first and then add them to the slow cooker with the sauce. It is essential to thaw them, as it will help with even cooking and flavor absorption. You can also consider searing the meatballs lightly before adding them to the slow cooker for a lovely crust. Once the meatballs and sauce have been added to the slow cooker, you can let it do its magic.
It's also worth remembering that for this cooking method, you don't have to limit your choice to marinara sauce. You can experiment with sauces like BBQ or teriyaki for a different flavor.
3. Turn them into meatball and veggie skewers
While most people cook store-bought frozen meatballs using a few common methods, the fact that they can also be grilled is often overlooked. Yes, grilling frozen meatballs will surely take them to the next level and give them a lovely charred flavor. Grilling them is also a much quicker way to prepare them, as it only takes about 10 minutes to cook most types perfectly; it varies a bit depending on their size.
For a more wholesome meal, you can add some veggies to the skewers, which is also a great way to balance the meaty flavor and help the meatballs stay intact while grilling. Consider using veggies like bell peppers, or onions, as they grill well and taste great when they are charred. If you plan to glaze the meatballs and veggies with a sauce while grilling them, just make sure to do it towards the end to reduce the chances of the glaze burning.
4. Stuff them in a pizza crust
Who doesn't love a delicious stuffed-crust pizza? Adding a little cheese to the crust of a pizza can surely liven up its dry edges. But, stuffing a pizza crust definitely doesn't have to be limited to cheese. You can also stuff it with store-bought frozen meatballs — trust us when we say that a pizza with meaty edges tastes absolutely divine. The process of making a meatball stuffed crust pizza is pretty similar to the quintessential cheese-stuffed crust.
But, unlike cheese, which is added as it is, it is better to cook the meatballs before stuffing them in the pizza crust. The oven will cook the meatballs evenly, even when they are wrapped in pizza dough. But, pre-cooking the meatballs will give you a chance to amp up their flavor with some herbs, which will end up making your pizza crust taste even better. In case you are short on time, you can, of course, skip the pre-cooking and directly stuff thawed (pre-cooked) meatballs in the crust. Lastly, a pizza crust stuffed with meatballs will also add more protein to your meal, which is a bonus, since pizzas aren't known for being very protein-rich.
5. Use them to make Scotch Eggs
Scotch eggs are a hit amongst culinary enthusiasts as they have a rich, meaty flavor with a crispy exterior. This British snack is made with pork sausage meat, which is seasoned and wrapped around a boiled egg, then breaded and deep fried. Although using pork sausage is more traditional, you can very well use your store-bought frozen meatballs to make Scotch eggs at home. This will help you upgrade those meatballs and is also a great way to bring a flair of British cuisine to your kitchen.
To make Scotch eggs with frozen meatballs, it is firstly essential to use the right type of meatballs. Using those with a higher fat content is ideal, as it adds flavor and helps with better binding. If your store-bought frozen meatballs primarily consist of lean meat, you can always thaw them and mix in some extra high-fat ground meat. Thawing the meatballs is important in any case, as that makes it easier to break them apart and shape them around the egg for a firmer Scotch egg that stays intact while deep frying. Once you've wrapped the thawed meatballs around hard-boiled eggs, all you need to do is roll them in some eggs and breadcrumbs, then deep fry for about 6 minutes until they are golden brown and crispy.
6. Smash them into burgers
Smashing store-bought frozen meatballs into delicious burgers is not just a great way to upgrade them, it's also a great way to take your burger game up a notch. One major advantage of using frozen meatballs to make smash burgers is that they are already shaped into balls, which is crucial for making one of these burgers. You see, a great tip for making smash burgers like a pro is to start with a ball of meat rather than the usual hockey puck shape used to make hamburgers, as it's a lot easier to smash into a burger more evenly. For added flavor and a caramelized crust, you can also top your smashed meatballs with onions while they are still cooking.
Remember to flip them after a minute or two, as smash burgers cook a lot faster than regular burgers. Moreover, before smashing your store-bought frozen meatballs into delicious burgers, just remember to thaw them completely in the refrigerator, as that will help retain their natural juices, while also cooking them more evenly.
7. Stuff them with cheese and veggies
If you want to make a snack at home that is easy and delicious, you need to stuff your store-bought frozen meatballs with cheese and veggies. Making this dish is a great way to upgrade those frozen meatballs, and also use up any extra veggies in your refrigerator. Sure, the process may seem a bit cumbersome, as meatballs are pre-rolled, but it really isn't complicated or time consuming.
The only step that can be considered time consuming in the entire process is thawing the meatballs, as they'll need to be soft enough to be broken apart. Then, all you need to do is break each one apart, stuff it with veggies and cheese, and roll it into a ball again before cooking.
A delicious combination of veggies and cheese that tastes exceptional when stuffed in a meatball is cherry tomatoes and cheese. Cherry tomatoes add a hint of tanginess, while cheese makes the stuffing extra rich. You can stick to mozzarella cheese for a milder flavor, or go all out and use aged Asiago cheese for a nutty finish. For those of you who aren't too keen on stuffing your meatballs with veggies, stuffing them with a bit of cream cheese is a great way to cut through the richness of the meatball itself.
8. Give them a crispy crust with breadcrumbs and Parmesan
Searing store-bought frozen meatballs is a great way to give them a crispy crust. But you know what's even better? Rolling them in a combination of breadcrumbs and Parmesan, then frying or baking them for an even crispier crust. This method is highly underrated when it comes to meatballs, even though the results are truly phenomenal. Parmesan cheese, due to its low moisture content, helps give the crust a lovely golden-brown color and also adds a nutty flavor that goes really well with the robust flavor of meatballs.
Plus, making this crispy snack is even easier than you probably think. Start by thawing your meatballs, as that will get rid of excess moisture, reducing the chances of the crust getting soggy. Once they are thawed, roll them in some beaten eggs, then in breadcrumbs mixed with an equal amount of Parmesan cheese. Although deep-frying the meatballs will surely give you juicier results, you can even air fry them for a healthier alternative. Serving them with a side of marinara sauce will make them even better.
9. Coat them with a tempura batter for an Asian twist
Using your store-bought frozen meatballs to make crispy tempura treats is an excellent way to upgrade them and give them a fantastic Asian flavor. Moreover, other than the fact that tempura meatballs taste divine, the best part about this recipe is that making a tempura batter at home barely takes any time or effort.
All you'll have to do to whip it up is combine eggs, flour, salt, baking powder, and water to make a thin batter. Then, dip thawed meatballs in the batter and deep fry them until they are golden brown and crispy, which should take approximately 5 minutes. Once they are ready, drain the excess oil and serve them with a side of tempura dipping sauce for a complete Asian-inspired meal.
The one drawback with this recipe though, is that since the batter is really thin, you won't be able to air fry or bake the meatballs for a healthier version. In fact, using wet batter is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when using an air fryer. Placing meatballs coated with tempura batter in an air fryer basket or on an oven tray will lead to the batter dripping off the meatballs, turning them soggy rather than crispy.
10. Stuff them into homemade arancini
Arancini is a crispy deep-fried snack made with risotto balls stuffed with a meaty ragu that is highly popular in Sicily. Newer versions of arancini, however, are stuffed with anything, from chicken to seafood. So, why shouldn't store-bought frozen meatballs join the fun? Considering the Italian origins of both, this is a flavor combination that's bound to work.
Although making arancini at home is pretty simple, out of the entire process, the only part that might be considered difficult is making the risotto. But, if you don't want to go through the trouble of making it from scratch, you can even use boxed risotto as a quick fix. Once you have that ready, the rest of the process is all about flattening the rice, placing a meatball in the center, rolling the rice into a ball, and tossing it in beaten eggs and bread crumbs before deep frying, or air frying for a healthier version.
Remember to add some marinara sauce along with the meatballs in the center for moisture and flavor. You can also add mild cheese like mozzarella in the center of the arancini, to help cut through the meaty flavor and for a satisfying cheese-pull.
11. Give them a spicy twist with a tandoori marinade
If you're in the mood to experiment with Indian cuisine and also have a pack of store-bought frozen meatballs lying around, turning them into tandoori meatballs is a great way to upgrade them. The best part about a tandoori marinade is that it can pretty much amp up the flavor of anything at all, from chicken to pork to beef meatballs.
Since these meatballs will be marinated in a tandoori base, you might be wondering how to cook them, as having a tandoor at home isn't common. The good news is, an oven or air fryer can pretty much give your meatballs the same flavor and char that a tandoor would. Plus, as easy as it is to cook them, making the tandoori marinade is an even easier task.
For that, add some Greek yogurt to a bowl and mix in some tandoori marinade, like this one from Pataks Original, along with chopped cilantro, salt, and lemon juice. To take the flavor up a notch, you can also experiment by adding Indian spices, like chili powder, turmeric, and garam masala. Once that's ready, you just need to coat the thawed meatballs well and let them marinate for about half an hour, before cooking them.
12. Turn them into a hearty Kötbullar with a creamy sauce
It's time to say goodbye to the Swedish meatballs from Ikea, as you can very easily replicate the exact dish at home with store-bought frozen meatballs. Of course, making fresh meatballs is usually the norm for this dish, as traditional Kötbullar meatballs have a special ingredient that elevates their flavor. However, store-bought meatballs can work too, and to make them taste authentically Swedish, a rich and flavorful sauce is all you need.
To prepare this creamy sauce, you'll first have to make a roux by melting butter in a pan and combining flour with it until it's all light brown in color. Then, add some beef broth to thin it out, followed by heavy cream for a rich finish. A touch of Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce towards the end will add spicy and umami flavors to the sauce.
Once it is thick enough, toss in seared meatballs, and let them simmer in the sauce for a few minutes to soak up all those rich flavors. Serve the Kötbullar hot, with a side of mashed potatoes and lingonberry jam for a true Swedish experience.
13. Toss them in a simple garlic butter sauce
It's truly remarkable how two simple ingredients like garlic and butter can elevate the flavor of just about anything, including store-bought frozen meatballs. Butter will give your meatballs a rich flavor, while the garlic will add pungency and also elevate the umaminess of the meat.
Making garlic butter sauce is as simple as melting butter in a pan and tossing in some chopped or sliced garlic. But to take it a step further, you can add chopped parsley for a hint of freshness, along with dried herbs like oregano, and maybe some sage for an earthy flavor.
If you like a hint of heat, toss in some dried red pepper flakes. Once the garlic butter sauce is ready, add seared meatballs to it, and let them soak up all that buttery, herby, and garlicky goodness at a low heat, while tossing them around gently. This recipe is also pretty customizable when it comes to cooking the meatballs beforehand, as you can either bake them in an oven, air fry them, or even lightly sear them in a pan before adding the sauce.
14. Give your homemade curry a twist with them
In the Indian subcontinent, a dish named 'kofta curry' is highly popular, consisting of koftas or Indian spiced meatballs simmered in a rich curry base. It's a shame that outside of the subcontinent, this dish hasn't gained much popularity. But, if you truly love cooking and eating South Asian food, this is your chance to try something new, while also upgrading your pack of store-bought frozen meatballs.
Technically, the meatballs in a kofta curry are spiced with chili powder, garam masala, turmeric, and cumin powder before they are cooked. But, for a quicker version, you can skip that step and use your frozen meatballs as they are. Or, you can infuse some oil with the mentioned spices at a low heat and toss them for a light sear. Remember to keep the heat as low as possible, otherwise, the spices will burn and may turn bitter.
As far as the curry goes, your imagination is the limit, as you can use any curry base you like. Even in the Indian subcontinent, there are various versions of kofta curry, all made with a different curry base. So, for your homemade version of this South Asian classic, you can stick to basics like a spicy onion and tomato curry, or a spinach curry. You can also experiment with a coconut based curry if that's what you fancy most.