14 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs

Meatballs have been a culinary staple in the United States ever since Italian immigrants brought them over in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Now an integral part of the cuisine, meatballs can be found in all kinds of classic American recipes, from subs to spaghetti. While fresh meatballs were the norm initially, with time, convenience took over, resulting in store-bought frozen meatballs becoming more common for those times when you need something easy and hearty.

Although they can be a lifesaver when you want to whip up a quick meal, store-bought frozen meatballs don't usually taste as good as homemade ones or those from a restaurant. Luckily, though, there are plenty of ways to upgrade them to make them extra juicy and flavorful. As a chef with plenty of years in both professional kitchens and my own, I'm happy to offer some simple ingredients and uncomplicated techniques to help you take your frozen meatballs to a new level. From stuffing them with cheese to simmering them in a sauce, you might be surprised by how easy some it is to make your store-bought meatballs even better.