Stuff Your Meatballs With Cherry Tomatoes And Cheese For An Explosion Of Flavor

While meatballs are a classic choice to pair with warm, buttered noodles and tomato sauce, there's a whole lot more you can do with them. From a simple party appetizer to a main course, meatballs can be one of the most versatile proteins in your kitchen. They bring extra flavor to a whole slew of tasty dishes, so if you're tired of the same old meatball recipes, we have an easy meal idea for you.

For a true explosion of flavor, try stuffing your meatballs with cherry tomatoes and cheese. With the sweet and tart bursts of flavor from the tomatoes and the soft, mild texture of the cheese, this stuffed dish could change the way you look at meatballs for good.

Tomato sauce and meatballs are already a match made in heaven, so why not try combining the two? Round off this rich combination with some mozzarella cheese and your dinner guests will be falling over themselves to try these.