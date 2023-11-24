Stuff Your Meatballs With Cherry Tomatoes And Cheese For An Explosion Of Flavor
While meatballs are a classic choice to pair with warm, buttered noodles and tomato sauce, there's a whole lot more you can do with them. From a simple party appetizer to a main course, meatballs can be one of the most versatile proteins in your kitchen. They bring extra flavor to a whole slew of tasty dishes, so if you're tired of the same old meatball recipes, we have an easy meal idea for you.
For a true explosion of flavor, try stuffing your meatballs with cherry tomatoes and cheese. With the sweet and tart bursts of flavor from the tomatoes and the soft, mild texture of the cheese, this stuffed dish could change the way you look at meatballs for good.
Tomato sauce and meatballs are already a match made in heaven, so why not try combining the two? Round off this rich combination with some mozzarella cheese and your dinner guests will be falling over themselves to try these.
Why this combination works so well
Tomato, meat, and cheese are already a familiar trio in the kitchen, but you don't have to make the same meal with these flavors every time. Opting for a completely new recipe with ingredients you already know work together is a great way to try something different while remaining true to what you like. That's exactly why these stuffed meatballs work so well.
Another big bonus with these meatballs in particular: they're extremely customizable. Beyond the usual choice of mozzarella, many other cheeses can work just as well in this dish, from a nutty Asiago blend to a sharp provolone. Flavor profiles aside, the gooey texture of the cheese is one of the main attractions of this dish, so don't be afraid to choose an unusual variety. This same mentality can be applied to the type of meat you choose for the meatball itself, and even the type of tomato. Whether you prefer traditional ground beef or something spicier like Italian sausage – the choice is up to you.
How to use this indulgent creation
The great thing about these stuffed meatballs is that they're so packed with flavor that they're already a meal in and of themselves. For those that want to nix the carbs, or are just tired of the usual suspects of bread or noodles, these meatballs could be a great option for you. Serve them on a skewer and serve them up as appetizers, or eat them straight from a bowl — how you indulge is up to you.
Still, stuffed meatballs don't have to be enjoyed alone. Plopping a few of these into a hoagie roll could be a delicious way to enjoy a meatball sub, minus the mess. Or you could try topping spaghetti squash with stuffed meatballs for a different flavor.
There are plenty of different ways to enjoy stuffed meatballs, and this cherry tomato and cheese combination makes it easy. If you're seeking a meal with the perfect balance of savory and sweet, why not give these a try?