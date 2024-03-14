What Is Arancini And How Is It Made?

When you think of Italian street food, things like pizza, focaccia, and cannoli probably come to mind. But in Sicily, the island at the toe of the Italian boot, street food means arancini. Arancini translates to "little oranges" in Italian, and indeed, these fried balls look like little oranges. But when you open them up, they're far from a sweet, citrusy treat. Arancini are fried balls of rice stuffed with a filling. They are golden orange in color due to saffron rice and the deep frying process.

Arancini is the product of two food cultures coming together to create something new. Food historians can trace the dish back to the 10th century, when Sicily was under Arab rule. The precursor to arancini was a rice dish flavored with saffron and bits of lamb. This dish became a portable snack when the Emperor Frederick II wanted to enjoy his rice on a hunting trip. Later, when tomatoes made their way over from South America, they were incorporated into arancini, transforming the dish even further.

These days, arancini is sold all over the island — and indeed, all over the world. Hungry for more info on this irresistible food? Then stick around: We're breaking down everything you need to know about arancini.