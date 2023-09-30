How Long Does It Take To Cook Meatballs In An Air Fryer?
It's easy enough to stop at your local grocery store, head to the freezer section, and grab a bag of prepared meatballs. But they'll likely be missing one thing: flavor. Although they're fine when you're in a pinch, if you have the time to make your own meatballs, whatever meal you're preparing them for will undoubtedly be better. And if you enjoy making homemade meatballs, it might be time to invest in an air fryer.
The trick to cooking meatballs in your air fryer is to make sure the meatballs cook thoroughly into the center but don't get too dry on the outside. If you use a beef or meat mixture that's pretty high in fat, the juices will keep the meatballs moist while they fry, so don't go too lean in the air fryer. You can cook meatballs at about 400 F, and they should be ready to eat in less than 15 minutes.
How to make air fryer meatballs
The traditional way of cooking homemade meatballs has always been in the oven. But from the time it takes to preheat your oven to the time the meatballs take to cook through, you're talking somewhere around 45 minutes. When you don't have that kind of time, your air fryer can come to the rescue, and the best part is that cooking meatballs in an air fryer gives the meatballs a perfectly crispy exterior while keeping them moist in the center. Hence, it's arguably an even better cooking method than in the oven.
To cook meatballs in the air fryer, first, take a look at your fryer basket to estimate how many meatballs can comfortably fit. You want them to cook all around, so make sure there is a little bit of space between each meatball. The cooking time will vary depending on the meatballs' size, but for standard 2-inch meatballs, 400 F for just less than 15 minutes should get the interior of the meatball to a safe 165 F, and make the exterior crispy, but not too dry. Make sure you use a meat thermometer to check the meatballs' internal temperature, and let them rest for a few minutes before serving, to allow the juices to redistribute.
How to take your air fryer meatballs up a notch
If you're making a meatball recipe at home, there are plenty of ways to add flavor: breadcrumbs, veggies, herbs, and even using multiple types of meat. You'll want a good binder, so use seasoned breadcrumbs. For convenience, you can purchase breadcrumbs from the store, or you can season breadcrumbs with ingredients such as garlic powder, onion powder, and parsley. You can add fresh garlic or chopped onion to the meat mixture, too; both become more fragrant and flavorful as they cook.
Another idea is to expand to more than just ground beef. Many grocery stores sell a meatloaf mixture of typically beef, veal, and pork, and it's actually an amazing base for meatballs, too. Plus, when you want flavor in a meat-based dish, more fat is better. Go for beef that is 80-85% lean, versus beef that is 93% lean; the latter has much less fat, which will make for dry meatballs in the air fryer.