How Long Does It Take To Cook Meatballs In An Air Fryer?

The traditional way of cooking homemade meatballs has always been in the oven. But from the time it takes to preheat your oven to the time the meatballs take to cook through, you're talking somewhere around 45 minutes. When you don't have that kind of time, your air fryer can come to the rescue, and the best part is that cooking meatballs in an air fryer gives the meatballs a perfectly crispy exterior while keeping them moist in the center. Hence, it's arguably an even better cooking method than in the oven.

To cook meatballs in the air fryer, first, take a look at your fryer basket to estimate how many meatballs can comfortably fit. You want them to cook all around, so make sure there is a little bit of space between each meatball. The cooking time will vary depending on the meatballs' size, but for standard 2-inch meatballs, 400 F for just less than 15 minutes should get the interior of the meatball to a safe 165 F, and make the exterior crispy, but not too dry. Make sure you use a meat thermometer to check the meatballs' internal temperature, and let them rest for a few minutes before serving, to allow the juices to redistribute.