The Extra Ingredient That Gives Swedish Meatballs A More Elevated Flavor Profile

People describe fennel as tasting like licorice, but that's not exactly right — in truth, it just tastes like fennel. We don't really have something else to compare fennel to closely because its flavor is all its own. Much like anise (the other food typically compared to the black candy), the fennel plant also isn't related to licorice. The fennel plant looks like an allium (the family that includes onions and garlic), but it's actually part of the carrot family, and it doesn't taste anything like either of those things. Licorice is pretty much the closest we can come, but that's an unfair comparison because a lot of people who truly can't stand black licorice have no problem with fennel.

Regarding Swedish meatballs, fennel has a light, slightly sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor that provides an excellent counterpart to the more savory notes of the meatballs and gravy themselves. Fennel's superpower is its taste is unique enough to distinguish itself in dishes, while also being mild enough that it doesn't overwhelm anything. This works particularly well in Swedish meatballs, which tend to be mild enough to accept other flavors but can be in danger of being overwhelmed.