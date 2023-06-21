Take Your Frozen Meatballs To The Next Level And Throw Them On The Grill
The meatball holds a fascinating history, but one thing is clear: Its popularity has spread across cultures and continents. In Morocco, you'll find Kofta; in Italy, Polpette; and in Vietnam, Bò Viên. It's a dish that transcends borders and, in some ways, even time (wooly mammoth meatballs are now a reality). Although there's a variety of ways to create this dish, it's also convenient to have a means of savoring them swiftly, even when they're frozen.
Thawing frozen meatballs can feel like a commitment, and it's not easy for those who live busy lives. However, there is an easy solution. Spearing your frozen meatballs and throwing them on the grill is an efficient and delicious way to take those meaty orbs to the next level. It's also a great way to reduce food waste, as you'll only cook what you know you'll consume. So light up the grill, and let's get cooking.
Fire up the grill for flavorful meatballs
Once your meatballs are removed from the freezer, they must only thaw slightly to push the skewers through. Make sure you pre-soak the skewers first; this will keep them from setting alight on the BBQ. Place them on the grill and cook for 6-8 minutes. The grilling time will vary depending on how big your meatballs are. So if you're weary of more giant meatballs, you can use a kitchen thermometer to ensure they've reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit — as the USDA recommends. Now dress them with a glaze, and your skewers are ready to enjoy.
There are a couple of things to also consider before grabbing the meatballs out of the freezer. Meatballs that are uncooked before freezing need to be thawed before cooking, while cooked frozen meatballs have already "reached a safe internal temperature," according to MasterClass. So they can safely be consumed once they are piping hot. Secondly, check your frozen meatballs haven't expired. For this hack, and other quick, easy meatball dishes, freezing precooked meatballs is much more efficient.
Just a glaze away
While your meatballs might be tasty as-is, a glaze is a gorgeous way to add texture and taste. With a classic barbeque sauce, don't slather sauce on grilled meat too soon. Brushing it on the skewers at the end is best, as this will heat the sauce without burning it. If you want to give your meatballs an Asian twist, then a honey and soy sauce glaze will add an umami depth. Drizzle the glaze onto the skewers and grill for a minute or two; this will caramelize the outside, making it even more sticky and delicious.
On another note, if you're using chicken meatballs, why not try a pineapple glaze that fuses those jerk notes into the meatball's texture? Other great options are Sriracha, sesame oil, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and hoisin — limited only by your imagination, the ingredients you can add to a glaze are full of endless possibilities. To level up your frozen meatballs, try throwing them on the grill, and while you're at it, try out a mouthwatering glaze too.