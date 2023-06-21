Take Your Frozen Meatballs To The Next Level And Throw Them On The Grill

The meatball holds a fascinating history, but one thing is clear: Its popularity has spread across cultures and continents. In Morocco, you'll find Kofta; in Italy, Polpette; and in Vietnam, Bò Viên. It's a dish that transcends borders and, in some ways, even time (wooly mammoth meatballs are now a reality). Although there's a variety of ways to create this dish, it's also convenient to have a means of savoring them swiftly, even when they're frozen.

Thawing frozen meatballs can feel like a commitment, and it's not easy for those who live busy lives. However, there is an easy solution. Spearing your frozen meatballs and throwing them on the grill is an efficient and delicious way to take those meaty orbs to the next level. It's also a great way to reduce food waste, as you'll only cook what you know you'll consume. So light up the grill, and let's get cooking.