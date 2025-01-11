9 Tips For Making Smash Burgers Like A Pro

If you've enjoyed smash burgers at restaurants, you've probably wondered how to replicate those same results at home. The good news is that making smash burgers is actually quite easy as long as you follow a few simple steps. As a cook with years of professional kitchen experience behind the grill, I'm here to help you make smash burgers like a pro.

Learning about the origins of the first smash burger makes one thing clear: This type of burger has been around for a long time, and for good reason. Smash burgers are juicy but crispy, offering the best of both worlds. But how do you cook them, exactly? In short, it goes a little something like this: By applying light pressure and squashing the surface of the beef patty onto the grill, the meat presses flat against the hot griddle, searing its sides and edges. This technique intensifies the beefy flavor of the burger and creates some amazingly delicious texture. But before you go running off to try it yourself, we have a few tips for you to keep in mind that will make the process a whole lot easier and your burgers extra delicious.