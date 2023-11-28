Stuff Your Meatballs With A Bit Of Cream Cheese. You Won't Regret It

Spaghetti and meatballs are a classic for pasta night, full of hearty beef and tomato flavors. But while making a standard plate of this meal tastes delicious, why not mix things up a bit and try filling your meatballs with cream cheese?

Cream cheese can add a tangy touch to your meal that pairs well with the acidity of your tomato sauce. At the same time, the creaminess can balance out the heavy saltiness of your meatballs. And, it gives them a soft texture when you cut into them. Plus, the cream cheese adds antioxidants and vitamin A into your meal for a slight boost of nutrition.

If this stuffing idea sounds like a fun way to take your pasta night to the next level, there are a few things you need to know first. Being aware of what sauces to pair them with, as well as what other additions work well inside your meatballs alongside the cream cheese, is the key to coming up with a delicious dinner.