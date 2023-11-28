Stuff Your Meatballs With A Bit Of Cream Cheese. You Won't Regret It
Spaghetti and meatballs are a classic for pasta night, full of hearty beef and tomato flavors. But while making a standard plate of this meal tastes delicious, why not mix things up a bit and try filling your meatballs with cream cheese?
Cream cheese can add a tangy touch to your meal that pairs well with the acidity of your tomato sauce. At the same time, the creaminess can balance out the heavy saltiness of your meatballs. And, it gives them a soft texture when you cut into them. Plus, the cream cheese adds antioxidants and vitamin A into your meal for a slight boost of nutrition.
If this stuffing idea sounds like a fun way to take your pasta night to the next level, there are a few things you need to know first. Being aware of what sauces to pair them with, as well as what other additions work well inside your meatballs alongside the cream cheese, is the key to coming up with a delicious dinner.
What to think about when making cream cheese-stuffed meatballs
When making cream cheese-stuffed meatballs, there are a couple of things to consider. For one, you'll want to think about the sauce. While you're welcome to stick with a standard tomato sauce, whether that's homemade or store-bought, you can also try mixing things up. A tomato chipotle broth, for instance, could give your meatballs a spicy kick that's balanced out by the refreshing cream cheese in each meatball. Or, you could play on the fact that honey pairs well with cream cheese and go for a honey-garlic sauce for your meatballs.
Of course, you don't have to stuff your meatballs with just cream cheese. You can also include additional ingredients to really take things to the next level. For instance, adding jalapeños can give your meatballs a spicy kick. Or, you can add spinach to give them a mild yet delicious veggie flavor. For those who love protein, you could fill them with some bacon alongside the cream cheese. Feel free to play around with different mix-ins to find something that you love.
Other cheese-stuffed meatballs to try
Filling your meatballs with cream cheese isn't the only way to stuff them full of new flavors. Another recipe you can try is cheese-stuffed meatballs with mozzarella. Mozzarella is a mild cheese with milky and grassy notes that perfectly complement the saltiness of the ground beef.
Alternatively, if it is sharp, tangy flavors you prefer, you can fill your meatballs with blue cheese. This ingredient will add a bit of a bite to your dinner and give it a unique tasting profile. Then, pair them with a creamy bechamel sauce to balance out the tasting notes.
For a more cheeseburger-like dish, you can use cheddar cheese to fill your meatballs. You can pair them with the standard tomato sauce or coat them in barbecue sauce to complement the rich, hearty flavors of this particular cheese. So, whether you use cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, or something else, there are plenty of ways to add this dairy product to your meatballs for an elevated dinner.