Why You Shouldn't Throw Away These 13 Kitchen Items

Aluminum foil is another household staple that's often treated as a single-use item. But if employed for cooking, it typically only needs to be rinsed off before it can be used again. Among the unconventional uses for this versatile kitchen item, you can store salad greens in aluminum foil, as this keeps them fresher for longer. Once the foil is past its prime, however, it can still serve a purpose in other ways.

If you have real silverware, used aluminum foil can transform into an easy trick to restore the natural shine without the hassle of typical silver polish. Add a sheet or two of used foil to a plastic bucket or container filled with boiling water. Mix in some salt and baking soda then add your tarnished silverware. Let it sit for a few minutes and be sure the silver and aluminum are in contact with each other. A chemical reaction will cause the sulfur responsible for darkening your silverware to transfer to the aluminum. Wipe off the silverware to remove any lingering hints of tarnish, and your cutlery will shine like new.

Once there's nothing more you can do with used aluminum foil, it's recyclable. The only catch is that not all local recycling centers accept foil — look into whether or not your nearest center will take it before you show up with a pile. Otherwise, there are specialized recycling depots that will take it.