Store Onions And Garlic In A Brown Paper Bag For Double The Shelf Life

Both onions and garlic belong to the allium family, which means these pungent vegetables share lots of common attributes. Their commonalities are especially relevant when it comes to the proper storage of each veggie, as using the correct storage method ensures that your produce enjoys an extended lifespan and a reduced risk of premature spoilage. In this case, one of the best things you can do for alliums is store them in a paper bag, which will help keep them firm and fresh for three to six months, or possibly even longer.

Air circulation is major factor in how quickly onions and garlic spoil. That's why a paper bag is preferred to a plastic one, as plastic prevents the proper flow of air over vegetables while also trapping moisture. In addition to using a paper bag to store garlic and onions, create a few holes in the bag to boost airflow even further and encourage a longer shelf life for your vegetables. Of course, where you place your onion and garlic-filled paper bags can also impact shelf life.