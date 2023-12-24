Pit Cherries In A Flash With A Super Simple Straw Hack

On a list of favorite fruits, cherries are likely to be quite high for most people. This small but delicious fruit is versatile enough to be eaten on its own along with being used in a variety of recipes — both savory ones like this luxurious duck glaze or sweet ones such as a delectable cherry pie. However, one cumbersome problem associated with this tiny but tasty fruit is that of removing its pits. Don't worry. We have a very easy and practical solution that will allow you to pit your cherries very quickly and without creating a terrific mess. All you need for this little trick is a bottle and a straw to push the pit through easily.

Owing to the small size of this fruit, removing pits from cherries can be a time consuming, even frustrating process. We know there are specific tools that can help you to pit cherries, but isn't it annoying to be forced to buy another gadget just for this simple action? This straw trick, however, will solve the cherry-pitting problem easily.