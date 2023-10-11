Why You Might Want To Start Storing Your Salad Greens In Tin Foil

Whether you work from home and eat lunch in your own kitchen, or you take your midday meal into an office, salads make for a cheap and easy dish. But, if you're the sort of person that regularly stores salad greens in your fridge for continual meal prep, you're well aware of how quickly the leaves can go bad with precious few things more disgusting than salad greens that are past their prime. If you've ever bitten into a Caesar salad and got a slimy wad of what was once romaine, you know how difficult it is to finish the meal after that.

So, how do you keep salad greens crisp — and your lunch un-slimed — for as long as possible? Luckily, there's an easy technique that you may not be familiar with but that makes use of materials you likely already have in your home. Simply wrap the salad in tin foil. Not only is this great for the greens themselves but it's also better for the environment than using something like plastic wrap.