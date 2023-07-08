The Straw Hack For Snatching Up Bits Of Cork In Your Glass Of Wine

Whether you're enjoying a glass of wine with friends or savoring a solo moment of relaxation, nothing ruins the experience like spotting a piece of cork (or the entire cork) floating in your glass. While many of us fear that cork bits in a bottle of wine mean a spoiled sip, the good news is that it's not usually the case. But what should you do when a bit of cork makes its way into your glass?

Alexandre Freguin, UK's Best Sommelier of 2018, told Decanter, "Clearing the wine from the floating bits of cork is the main target." Of course, there are some quick solutions that come to mind. You could strain the cork out with a coffee filter or cheese strainer. But it's the straw hack from Lifehacker that's the simplest option: just use a straw to suction the cork bits out.

Beyond eliminating the off-flavors that can come from corks, this hack also keeps your wine glasses free from unwanted debris. Plus, it's a simple yet effective solution that anyone can execute (without having to rummage around for a strainer), whether you're a wine connoisseur or a casual drinker.

With this handy hack in your wine-serving toolbox, the real questions are: why do corks sometimes appear in wine glasses, should you worry if they do, and how can you prevent corks from breaking off into your wine in the first place?