The Straw Hack For Snatching Up Bits Of Cork In Your Glass Of Wine
Whether you're enjoying a glass of wine with friends or savoring a solo moment of relaxation, nothing ruins the experience like spotting a piece of cork (or the entire cork) floating in your glass. While many of us fear that cork bits in a bottle of wine mean a spoiled sip, the good news is that it's not usually the case. But what should you do when a bit of cork makes its way into your glass?
Alexandre Freguin, UK's Best Sommelier of 2018, told Decanter, "Clearing the wine from the floating bits of cork is the main target." Of course, there are some quick solutions that come to mind. You could strain the cork out with a coffee filter or cheese strainer. But it's the straw hack from Lifehacker that's the simplest option: just use a straw to suction the cork bits out.
Beyond eliminating the off-flavors that can come from corks, this hack also keeps your wine glasses free from unwanted debris. Plus, it's a simple yet effective solution that anyone can execute (without having to rummage around for a strainer), whether you're a wine connoisseur or a casual drinker.
With this handy hack in your wine-serving toolbox, the real questions are: why do corks sometimes appear in wine glasses, should you worry if they do, and how can you prevent corks from breaking off into your wine in the first place?
How to suction cork bits out with a straw
If you're met with an unexpected crunch when sipping a sumptuous sample of wine or see pieces of cork floating in the bottle before serving, all you need to do to quickly remove them is grab a straw. Place it directly over the piece of cork (it works for small and larger pieces), making sure to cover it completely.
Then, create suction by placing your finger over the top of the straw and lifting it out. Repeat this until you've removed the cork entirely, or use the straw to remove the larger pieces and strain the rest of the wine with a cheesecloth or two to ensure a silky smooth texture.
While this hack works wonders, you still might be wondering why cork crumbles in the first place. According to Wine Spectator, sometimes, the cork might have been poorly punched out or inserted, leading to fragmentation.
Other times, the wine might have been stored improperly, which usually means it was stored in dry conditions or with the bottle standing up, both of which can cause the cork to dry out and become brittle. Whatever the reason may be, don't let crumbled cork ruin your wine experience. While the bits of cork might not be the most pleasant addition to your glass, they won't spoil the wine itself (but making one of these 12 wine-drinking mistakes might).
How to avoid breaking the cork
While the straw suction method is helpful, the key to successfully removing a cork without it breaking in the first place is to avoid rushing the process. Go slow if you notice that the cork is stuck or dry. Forcing the cork out of the bottle rarely helps the situation.
Regardless of whether it's a dry cork or not, you want to have the right tools on hand, like a two-prong opener, also known as a butler's thief. With its thin, pointed prongs, this opener can easily slip between the cork and the bottle to provide leverage for removing the cork without breaking it.
Conversely, Laura Staley, wine director at Row 34 in Boston, told Wine Enthusiast she'd recommend a Durand corkscrew. "If you know that you're going to be drinking an older bottle from the cellar, I probably wouldn't just go for my everyday corkscrew," she said. Doing so is a surefire way to crumble the cork.
What if it still crumbles and the straw hack doesn't work? Staley's solution is simple: "If the cork is ruined, grab a coffee filter, put the filter in the glass, and strain out the pieces." Basically, don't sweat it and look for other practical solutions. She went on to reiterate what we've mentioned before, which is that "the cork will not affect the taste of the wine" either way.