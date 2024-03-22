Scrub Grimy Pots And Pans With Coffee Grounds For A Sleek Shine

In some houses, the idea of washing coffee grounds down the drain or disposal can cause a riff. While some people might be concerned that all those bits would cause a backup down the line, the opposite could be true. Just like those grounds help to cut through the grease and grime on a pan, they can help cut down the build-up in the drain.

A simple paste of coffee grounds and soap can help wash away some dirt and food particles that are stuck down a garbage disposal or drain. After pouring down the mixture, allow plenty of water to flow through. Also, consider using the coffee and soap paste on the sink itself. Just like it makes the pans sparkle, it can clean and deodorize the sink, the stove, or countertops.

Overall, coffee grounds can have a second life after that morning brew. Before the used food product hits the trash, give it a second or third use in the kitchen. It might not necessarily be the most common application of reduce, recycle, reuse, but it's one that's easy to put into a cleaning routine.