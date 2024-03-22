Scrub Grimy Pots And Pans With Coffee Grounds For A Sleek Shine
While that warm, morning cup of java can be the boost you need to start the day, the used coffee grounds often end up in the trash. However, instead of just tossing them in the future, there are several surprising uses for coffee grounds you should know about. For instance, since they have a coarse texture but aren't overly abrasive they can easily get rid of a caked-on mess without damaging your pot or pan's surface.
The grounds also have a natural degreasing component. While it might not be as well-known as some popular dish detergents, coffee's chemical makeup helps to cut through stuck-on food, oil, and other leftover dirt. Even though adding the grounds to the soapy suds might look like a muddy-colored mess, rinsing away the brownish liquid will reveal a sparkling clean pot. Plus, finding a secondary use for something you'd normally discard is an eco-friendly alternative to other methods.
Scoop the right ratio of coffee grounds to get pans sparkling clean
While reusing coffee grounds might be the secret to scrubbing away the grimy build-up on your pots and pans, dumping the entire filter into the sink may not be the optimal solution. Generally, the preferred ratio is one tablespoon of grounds to about 1/3 pan full of warm, soapy water. In theory, one single cup of coffee could be the magic measurement for a sparkling outcome.
In addition, coffee grounds are a natural deodorizer. While pans typically should not absorb aromas from the sweet and spicy salmon or the pungent chicken curry you made the night before, the smells can linger in the kitchen and on people's hands. Anyone who has sniffed coffee beans in between smelling different perfumes can appreciate this characteristic. The combination of the java and the soap can wash away any unpleasant leftover aroma.
Don't worry about coffee grounds going down the drain or disposal
In some houses, the idea of washing coffee grounds down the drain or disposal can cause a riff. While some people might be concerned that all those bits would cause a backup down the line, the opposite could be true. Just like those grounds help to cut through the grease and grime on a pan, they can help cut down the build-up in the drain.
A simple paste of coffee grounds and soap can help wash away some dirt and food particles that are stuck down a garbage disposal or drain. After pouring down the mixture, allow plenty of water to flow through. Also, consider using the coffee and soap paste on the sink itself. Just like it makes the pans sparkle, it can clean and deodorize the sink, the stove, or countertops.
Overall, coffee grounds can have a second life after that morning brew. Before the used food product hits the trash, give it a second or third use in the kitchen. It might not necessarily be the most common application of reduce, recycle, reuse, but it's one that's easy to put into a cleaning routine.