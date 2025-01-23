Why Wendy's First Attempt At Breakfast Was A Total Failure

Wendy's breakfast is, objectively, pretty good. The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is one of the best fast food biscuits out there, and its menu boasts a variety of great options for your breakfast fill. However, did you know that Wendy's first go at breakfast wasn't nearly as delicious? In fact, it was a total flop.

Let's go back to July 1, 1985. "Back to the Future" was set to become the movie of the summer, Live Aid concerts were selling out in Philadelphia and London, and Wendy's International was set to provide made-to-order omelets for its first-ever breakfast run. In theory, it was a fantastic move. In practice, it was one of the brand's biggest mistakes.

With lots of eggs on hand and millions of hungry customers across the country, Wendy's wanted to do something a little different for its breakfast menu. However, just nine months after the fast food made-to-order omelets hit the market, Wendy's closed its doors for breakfast nationwide, leaving the choice to serve breakfast up to the franchise's individual stores. So what went wrong? It wasn't an issue of taste — it was an issue of time.