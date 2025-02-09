Every Burger King Breakfast Menu Item, Ranked From Worst To First

When it comes to fast food breakfast, there's no doubt that Burger King is one of the most widely available options in the country. As one of the largest franchises in the world, Burger King is uniquely positioned to dish out a massive amount of breakfast on a daily basis. At the same time, there are many different menu items at Burger King to choose from, which probably has you wondering which ones are tasty and which ones are terrible. The good news is that I took a deep dive into Burger King's breakfast menu to get the scoop and spread the word.

Truth be told, before embarking on this review I hadn't ordered Burger King breakfast for years. Most days, I typically make a simple breakfast at home — usually the best scrambled eggs with toasted sourdough along with some fresh fruit or yogurt — but like many of you, there are still times on the road when I need a quick bite to get me through to lunch. So I wasn't quite sure what to expect in terms of quality here, and I definitely had a few surprises along the way. Read on to check out every Burger King breakfast menu item, ranked worst to first.