Every Burger King Breakfast Menu Item, Ranked From Worst To First
When it comes to fast food breakfast, there's no doubt that Burger King is one of the most widely available options in the country. As one of the largest franchises in the world, Burger King is uniquely positioned to dish out a massive amount of breakfast on a daily basis. At the same time, there are many different menu items at Burger King to choose from, which probably has you wondering which ones are tasty and which ones are terrible. The good news is that I took a deep dive into Burger King's breakfast menu to get the scoop and spread the word.
Truth be told, before embarking on this review I hadn't ordered Burger King breakfast for years. Most days, I typically make a simple breakfast at home — usually the best scrambled eggs with toasted sourdough along with some fresh fruit or yogurt — but like many of you, there are still times on the road when I need a quick bite to get me through to lunch. So I wasn't quite sure what to expect in terms of quality here, and I definitely had a few surprises along the way. Read on to check out every Burger King breakfast menu item, ranked worst to first.
15. Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit breakfast sandwich
What could possibly go wrong with something as simple as a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit? As it turns out, quite a bit. Upon my first bite into this thing, my teeth crunched into the biscuit as it shattered like broken glass into my mouth. Even though it was only lightly browned, the entire biscuit had practically hardened into stone and seemed like it had been dwelling under a heat lamp too long. That said, the egg was cooked nicely — surprisingly soft and fluffy.
The other big problem here is the bacon. There's not enough of it. I lifted up the top biscuit to inspect the portion more closely, only to discover a couple of small broken up chunks that probably equated to a single strip or maybe a strip and a half of bacon. It's a shame that the biscuit was so crunchy and the bacon was lacking, because the eggs were surprisingly good. But the calcified biscuit ruined any chance of this being a winner.
14. Ham, egg, and cheese biscuit breakfast sandwich
Strangely, the biscuit on this breakfast sandwich was a little more browned than the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, and yet it was still fairly moist and fluffy in the middle. I suspect that this sandwich wasn't left to crystallize under a heat lamp, unlike the previous one. All of this is to say: the biscuit on this was resoundingly better.
The other aspect of this sandwich that I appreciate is the portion of ham. Unlike the bacon biscuit (which didn't have quite enough bacon), the slices of ham on this sandwich felt ample and satisfying. And the slices of ham are large enough to more than cover the surface of the biscuit, which means that you get a little taste of meat in every single bite. The same can't be said for the bacon biscuit, which feels a little more stingy with the meat. The reason this ended up on the lower end of this ranking is because I think Burger King's sausage is a much better option (more on that in a minute). I also generally find ham to be kind of boring; I'd much rather have bacon or sausage. Also worth noting: One of the main takeaways here is that Burger King's croissant sandwiches are way better (and more consistent) than the biscuits.
13. French toast sticks
Burger King's french toast sticks are a few inches long and come with a side of maple syrup for dunking. The outside of the french toast sticks have a light crunchiness to them and the inside of the sticks are thin and kind of spongy. The texture of the outside is nice, but because they are mostly flat and the inside is so thin, the texture of these french toast sticks doesn't accurately replicate the real thing.
The coating and batter in Burger King's french toast sticks is also surprisingly bland. Tasting the sticks on their own without dunking them into syrup, there is no detectable sweetness or flavor going on. In other words, the maple syrup does a lot of the heavy lifting here when it comes to flavor.
I really like the idea of french toast in stick form, but these sticks should be thicker. Thin and flat as they are, these end up feeling more like lightly battered bread crusts than the luscious and custardy french toast that customers are probably expecting. The end result is a bit dry and disappointing. These would also be so much better if there was some noticeable vanilla in the recipe. If I was really craving something sweet for breakfast, maybe I'd cave and pick these up to get my fix of maple syrup, but frankly there are much more satisfying things on Burger King's menu.
12. Fully loaded biscuit breakfast sandwich
The fully loaded biscuit sandwich comes with egg, ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese. Conceptually, this sandwich makes a lot of sense. People love ham, bacon, and breakfast sausage, so loading up a biscuit with all three meats seems like a good idea. But the reality is that featuring three different processed breakfast meats makes this sandwich way too salty. Ham, bacon, and sausage all tend to be packed with sodium. When all three of them combine in this biscuit breakfast sandwich, I found the saltiness to be overpowering.
On the plus side, the biscuit on this sandwich was in much better condition. Even though it was lightly browned on the outside, the inside was still moist and buttery. Once again, the eggs were cooked nicely. Everything on this sandwich was executed well in terms of quality — this is just a case of a flawed concept with a flavor combination that doesn't work.
11. Egg and cheese biscuit
You'd be hard-pressed to find a fast food breakfast sandwich more plain than Burger King's egg and cheese biscuit. Everything in this sandwich was executed just fine — the problem here is that I make a simple egg and cheese sandwich like this for breakfast all the time, so it's hard to get excited about a sandwich like this. That said, I can appreciate the utility of a meatless option like this — and it's a solid one at that. And to Burger King's credit, all of the eggs in my order were consistently and surprisingly fluffy, unlike some of its main competitors that I've recently ranked (looking in your direction, McDonald's).
While this sandwich didn't necessarily knock my socks off, there was also absolutely nothing objectionable about it. This is a respectable no-frills fast food breakfast sandwich that will certainly get the job done. If you don't like meat and you need a quick fix to get you through to lunch, this is a good option.
10. Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit breakfast sandwich
Out of all of the breakfast biscuit sandwiches from Burger King, the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit breakfast sandwich was my favorite, largely due to Burger King's sausage. At other fast food restaurants, the breakfast sausage can be questionable — often dry and overcooked. Thankfully, that's not the case with Burger King's breakfast sausage. Burger King's breakfast sausage is juicy, flavorful, and nicely seasoned without tasting too salty. That's a big win in my book.
The main thing holding this sandwich back from being higher in the ranking is simply the fact that Burger King's croissants are so much better than the biscuits. The biscuit on this sandwich wasn't stale or overcooked, but the croissants are way more delicious (and consistent, unlike the biscuits which seem to suffer from more fluctuating quality). But if you tend to like breakfast sausage, I can confidently say that ordering this would be a safe bet. The ratio of eggs and breakfast sausage felt perfect, the sausage patty was scrumptious, and the biscuit was about as good as it's going to get from a major fast food chain.
9. Hash browns
Most fast food restaurants tend to offer some form of hash browns for breakfast and Burger King is no different. But unlike McDonald's, which sells hash browns in a large oval-shaped potato patty, Burger King features little coin-like, bite-sized hash browns. The outside of my hash browns had the right amount of crispness and it tasted like they were lightly seasoned. Because of their small size and crispy texture, Burger King's hash browns remind me of a fast food version of smashed potatoes. Dipped in a little ketchup, each bite was tangy, crunchy, and satisfying.
That said, I would have liked the outside to be a little crispier, and some of my hash brown bites were really oily. It seemed like the hash browns had been cooked in oil that wasn't quite hot enough, resulting in the potatoes soaking up the oil instead of frying the outside. Had these hash browns been a little less oily and a touch crunchier, they would have landed higher in this ranking.
8. Fully loaded croissant breakfast sandwich
Burger King's fully loaded croissant breakfast sandwich comes with eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage, and ham. The biggest surprise here was the croissant. Because Burger King's biscuits are hit or miss (some are rock-hard while others are perfectly fine), I wasn't quite sure what to expect with the croissants. But much to my delight, the croissant on this sandwich is just about as good as it's going to get from a fast food chain. The croissant was flaky and buttery, yet it still had enough structural integrity to contain everything inside of the sandwich.
Despite thoroughly enjoying the croissant, the combination of bacon, sausage, and ham was too much processed meat for my liking. Every bite was punctuated with so much salt that I had to chug some water after this one. That said, if you're a fan of really heavy breakfast sandwiches, this could be a tasty and satisfying option for you.
7. Sausge, bacon, egg, and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich
I liked this breakfast sandwich a little more than the last one, because it tasted a little less salty (presumably due to the lack of ham). The croissant itself was moist and flaky. The only real issue with the croissants at Burger King is that the outside could be a little more crunchy. One of the best things about croissants is the contrast between the slight crunch of the exterior and the airy layers inside. The croissants at Burger King don't really offer that striking difference in texture, but they are still satisfying and will definitely get the job done.
The eggs on this sandwich were soft and fluffy and the breakfast meats were cooked just right. Overall, this was a solid sandwich that's hard to find much fault with. Once again, had the croissant been higher quality or had it tasted a little less salty, the sandwich would've placed a little higher.
6. Double sausage, egg, and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich
This croissant breakfast sandwich comes with double sausage patties, eggs, and cheese. The double sausage patties definitely make this sandwich a heavy hitter that's probably best-suited for those days you wake up with an exceptionally big appetite. Heavy as it is, Burger King's breakfast sausage patties are surprisingly good. Juicy and well-seasoned, the sausage packs a nice punch of flavor and is by far my favorite breakfast meat option on the menu at Burger King.
I believe that sometimes there can be too much of a good thing, and that's the case with this breakfast sandwich. The sausage patties are tasty, but doubled up and stacked together with the eggs and cheese, this sandwich is very rich. A couple bites in, it's hard to imagine eating the entire thing unless I was truly famished. This feels like the equivalent of a double cheeseburger, but in breakfast sausage form. That said, like some of the other heavier options on this list, this sandwich may appeal to you when you're looking for a very filling breakfast.
5. Egg and cheese croissant sandwich
I thought maybe this breakfast sandwich would be too bland considering that it's only eggs and cheese, but it was surprisingly flavorful. The single slice of American cheese melted nicely into the eggs and gave them a nice kick of creaminess. Between the fluffy eggs, melted cheese, and flaky croissant, the sandwich felt remarkably soft and delicate. Simple yet satisfying, there really wasn't much to find fault with here.
But what I couldn't stop thinking about was how this is pretty much the same thing I eat so often at home for breakfast: scrambled eggs and cheese. There's nothing necessarily wrong with that, but it can be difficult to get too excited about a menu item that you eat at home on a regular basis. At the same time, I appreciate that Burger King executed this simple sandwich well, and this could be a good choice for diners looking for a meatless option on the menu.
4. Breakfast burrito
My Burger King breakfast burrito came with eggs, cheese, bacon, and tater tots. I was pleasantly surprised with my first bite — the eggs were fluffy, the tater tots were crunchy, the bacon added some salty smokiness, and the gooey cheese held everything together. The tortilla seemed extra large and felt much bigger than the tortillas that other fast food restaurants use for breakfast burritos.
The flavor of eggs, cheese, bacon, and potatoes blended together in a way that was highly satisfying. My burrito was also well wrapped, so it held together very nicely without any messy spillage — something to keep in mind if you're looking for a quick breakfast that's easy to eat on the road or at your desk. All this burrito was missing is a little spice, so I think if Burger King allowed diners to add some pickled jalapenos, this burrito would rank even higher.
3. Eggs, ham, and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich
This breakfast sandwich comes with eggs, ham, and a slice of American cheese. The cheese was placed between the eggs and ham, helping them stick together into a cohesive sandwich. The ham appeared to be a single piece that was folded in half. I really liked this sandwich — every bite was cheesy and delicious. The only reason this didn't get ranked a spot or two higher is because I like bacon and sausage much more than I like ham. It's not that I don't like ham; it's just that I like bacon and sausage better.
That said, I do think Burger King can afford to put another slice of ham on this sandwich instead of folding a single slice of ham in half to make it look more generously portioned than it really is. Having another cheese option would also be nice — to be more specific, swiss. But at the end of the day, this is sandwich is perfectly acceptable as it is, and I'd definitely recommend this over many of the other options on Burger King's breakfast menu.
2. Eggs, bacon, and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich
Layered with eggs, cheese, and bacon, this was easily one of the best breakfast sandwiches I've had from a fast food chain. The eggs were soft and fluffy, the croissant was flaky, and the bacon was cooked just right. Each bite was rich and cheesy with just a touch of smokiness from the bacon.
The only thing holding this sandwich back from reaching the top spot was the amount of bacon. My sandwich seemed to only have a couple broken pieces of bacon on it. This breakfast sandwich would have been much better if there were two whole strips of bacon instead of a single piece broken into smaller pieces and scattered around. Adding an extra piece of bacon would also ensure that there's a piece of bacon in every bite, which wasn't my experience here. Still, Burger King knocked this out of the park for the most part and I really enjoyed this sandwich.
1. Sausage, egg, and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich
The biggest takeaway here is that Burger King's croissant sandwiches are much better than their biscuit sandwiches. But hands down, Burger King's sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwich was my favorite breakfast menu item. The sausage patty is the perfect size, nestled up along the edges of the croissant, ensuring that each and every bite gets a taste. The flavor of the sausage is great, too — savory without being overly salty.
The texture of the sausage was also just right. Fast food chains have a bad habit of heating their sausage too long until it's dry, but that wasn't the case at Burger King at all. The sausage tasted fresh and juicy and the melty cheese on top fused it to the croissant. Every bite of the sandwich was tasty and satisfying. At the same time, it wasn't overkill like some of the other sandwiches in this ranking. If I were to get Burger King for breakfast again, I would happily order this.
How we ranked Burger King's breakfast menu items
Every breakfast menu item in this ranking was sampled and closely examined. Tasting notes were recorded in real time during the menu sampling and referred to during the writing process. Menu items were judged on overall flavor, texture, and freshness.