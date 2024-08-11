Why Restaurant Biscuits Always Taste Better Than What You Make At Home

Biscuits are proof that the simplest things in life are the best. Flaky, buttery, and perfectly paired with sweet and savory foods, biscuits are an essential side to countless breakfast dishes. However, while they're pretty easy to prepare at home, common mistakes that can be made when baking biscuits suggest that they could be slightly more complicated than you think to get right — and when restaurants make them so darn well, it's no wonder that most of us prefer to order our biscuits rather than try to create them at home.

How do they do it, though? Why are restaurant biscuits so perfect, and ours so bland, boring, and hard? It's probably no surprise that restaurant chefs have countless tricks in their back pocket (and bespoke knowledge about how exactly to work their dough and what ingredients to use) that allow them to make their biscuits so delicious. The good news is that they were willing to share these tricks with us. We spoke with Hannah McClain, the Director of Culinary Training & Operations at Kentucky-based eatery Biscuit Belly, which specializes in biscuit sandwiches as well as biscuits and gravy. She broke down everything you need to know about how to make your biscuits the best.