The Best And Worst Breakfast Biscuits From 8 Fast Food Chains

First up is McDonald's. The king of fast food offers biscuits, although we'd argue that the McMuffin and McGriddles are the more popular options based on anecdotal evidence. Still, we personally can't help but gravitate toward the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit every time we roll up to those golden arches for breakfast.

The round sausage patty is more substantial than the thin strips of bacon McDonald's serves, and it allows for each bite of the sandwich to be the same as the last. Too often, eating a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese sandwich from a fast food restaurant is just like eating an egg and cheese with the occasional surprise of bacon. Sausage is just the more reliable choice, and McDonald's sausage brings that tiny hint of sweetness to this sandwich that the chain's biscuits lack.

The only potential downside is the folded egg, which is made with liquid eggs and is cooked, folded, and frozen before being shipped to locations; it is then reheated in stores. If you want to upgrade to a freshly-cracked egg, ask for a round egg instead of the folded egg that comes on the sandwich by default.