Whataburger's Fan-Favorite Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit Is Officially Back

It seems that Whataburger has its fans' best interests in mind when it comes to the chain's menu. In a press release, the fast food restaurant group announced that it is reintroducing its beloved Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit for a limited time only. Whataburger customers in numerous cities, including Memphis, Nashville, Colorado Springs, Springfield, Atlanta, and Kansas City, can now sample the returning breakfast treat, which last appeared on the menu way back in April 2022.

According to Whataburger's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler, "We heard our fans loud and clear and are so excited to bring back the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit." Consider that Whataburger customers were so bereft by the disappearance of this spicy biscuit that they launched a Change.org petition to get it back on the menu (which currently sits at 4,461 signatures, just 539 short of its goal). Heat-loving fast food fans have finally had their prayers answered, as the new biscuit is available on the chain's breakfast menu.