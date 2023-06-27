Whataburger's Fan-Favorite Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit Is Officially Back
It seems that Whataburger has its fans' best interests in mind when it comes to the chain's menu. In a press release, the fast food restaurant group announced that it is reintroducing its beloved Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit for a limited time only. Whataburger customers in numerous cities, including Memphis, Nashville, Colorado Springs, Springfield, Atlanta, and Kansas City, can now sample the returning breakfast treat, which last appeared on the menu way back in April 2022.
According to Whataburger's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler, "We heard our fans loud and clear and are so excited to bring back the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit." Consider that Whataburger customers were so bereft by the disappearance of this spicy biscuit that they launched a Change.org petition to get it back on the menu (which currently sits at 4,461 signatures, just 539 short of its goal). Heat-loving fast food fans have finally had their prayers answered, as the new biscuit is available on the chain's breakfast menu.
What fans can expect from the new biscuit
The breakfast menu at Whataburger is available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. every day. Diners can substitute the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit in any of the restaurant's breakfast offerings. While you can't beat a flaky, perfectly textured biscuit, this menu option gets a boost from diced jalapeños and melty cheese, which makes for a breakfast experience that one Redditor called "low key, [the] best thing they had on the menu."
Along with snagging a biscuit in-store, customers are also able to order theirs online. In this case, ordering a meal on Whataburger.com or via the mobile app allows you to arrange curbside pick-up and delivery.
Whataburger's latest announcement is sure to please its biggest fans, who've been clamoring for the spicy biscuit for some time. As illustrated by a recent Facebook post heralding its return, some of the chain's customers left enthusiastic comments about the pepper-packed quick bread while others simply posted GIFs of people cheering.