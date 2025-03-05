14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Broccoli

How hard can it be to cook broccoli? As it turns out, it's surprisingly tough. This vegetable is one of the most popular out there, and there are dozens (if not hundreds) of delicious broccoli recipes that suit pretty much every palette. However, anyone who's ever cooked broccoli for slightly too long, or opted to use florets that just aren't fresh enough, will know how disastrous things can be when stuff goes wrong. Broccoli can go from crisp and subtle-tasting to soggy and sulphuric in an instant, and getting it wrong won't just ruin your meal — it'll also stink out your house.

Plus, for such a simple and widely available ingredient, there are lots of different ways to cook broccoli that people forget about. With that comes a load of different mistakes that you can fall victim to. That's if you get your broccoli selection right to begin with, too: There are a lot of different varieties of this vegetable, and each of them has slightly different rules about how you cook it. We decided that we couldn't sit by any longer and watch people make the same old mistakes every time with their broccoli, and so we're putting things straight once and for all.