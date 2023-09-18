The Countertop Hack That Splits Broccoli Into Florets In An Instant

Prepping vegetables can be one of the most time-consuming and laborious parts of cooking a meal. And some veggies, like broccoli and cauliflower, are especially tedious to chop — separating individual florets into evenly sized pieces takes time and attention. There is, however, an easier way to break your broccoli into bits: Brute force.

No, seriously — for quickly separated broccoli or cauliflower florets, put down the knives and put your biceps to work. It might sound silly, but whacking a cruciferous veggie against a hard surface like a table or countertop is a quick and easy way to break it into little pieces. It's ideal if you're making the kind of dish that the florets are mixed into, like a salad or a broccoli cheddar soup, or if you're going to purée the vegetables but don't have a food processor powerful enough to pulverize big chunks of plant.

It's probably not a technique you'll likely see in many professional kitchens, and it won't work for recipes that need larger or more specific cuts. But on weeknights when you can hardly motivate yourself to cook at all, it'll get the job done and save you some time while you're at it.