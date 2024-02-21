The Right Way To Store Broccoli So It Stays Fresh For Longer

There's nothing worse than buying some lovely, fresh broccoli, only to discover that it's gone limp and sad by the time you're ready to braise it or toss it on a sheet pan and roast it. It's pretty discouraging to do something responsible (buying green veggies! cooking at home!) and face punishment from the grocery gods anyway. All you can do is take measures to preserve the fridge life of your vegetables, and luckily, broccoli is easy to store the right way.

Broccoli can be delicious with cheese or just roasted and enjoyed on its own, but like its cruciferous cousins — such as cabbage and Brussels sprouts — it can smell bad and taste even worse when it gets past its prime. Proper storage is the key to keeping your florets crisp and fresh. Broccoli is best stored in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator, which you might already know, but the material you store it in is just as important as its place in the fridge.

Broccoli retains its crisp and snappy texture for longer if it's wrapped in plastic, but not too tightly. The veggie needs some breathing room, so perforated plastic bags with holes or other openings are ideal. Broccoli is sometimes sold in perforated bags, making storage easy-peasy, but if you buy it in an airtight package, you should loosely wrap it in a plastic bag. Either don't seal the bag or poke some holes in it to give the broccoli some air.