Can You Cook Broccolini The Same Way As Broccoli?

"Broccolini" refers to a slender-stalked, loosely flowering, green leafy vegetable of the Brassicaceae family similar to its namesake, broccoli. Whereas broccoli can be eaten raw or cooked, broccolini is typically cooked, either whole or with the stems slightly trimmed. The entirety of the plant is edible, however, and can also be consumed raw to maintain its health benefits. Broccolini has a milder flavor than that of broccoli — and with thinner stalks, it doesn't take much to cook it through. So, can you cook broccolini the same way as broccoli? The answer is ... yes and no.

Often referred to as "baby broccoli," broccolini is not, in fact, small broccoli, but rather a hybrid of traditional broccoli and gai lan, a vegetable that is often referred to as Chinese broccoli or Chinese kale. Developed by a Japanese seed company in 1993, the plant first debuted in the U.S. in 1996 under its original name of "asparation." The unappetizing name was later changed to broccolini and trademarked in 1998 by Mann Packing Company of Salinas, California.