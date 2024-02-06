Use Broccoli Stalks For Copycat Artichoke Salad In A Pinch

As far as first courses go, it's hard to beat any sort of Italian antipasti, and the MVP of any spread is artichoke hearts. The tender center of the artichoke flower can be served baked, slow-cooked, and even on top of pizza, and they also make an excellent salad when mixed with olive oil and some shaved hard cheese. Artichoke hearts aren't the cheapest ingredient, however, and they're also not a super-common pantry item. You can still make an artichoke-style salad without artichoke hearts, though. All you need are some broccoli stems.

Most of the time, artichoke hearts are only on the grocery list to make a specific recipe, and once you've made, for instance, a spinach artichoke dip, there's nothing left over. Broccoli stems, on the other hand, are a byproduct that often gets tossed in the trash. They have an almost identical texture to artichoke hearts and a similar mild flavor, and with a tiny bit of prep you can make a copycat artichoke salad with leftover broccoli stems. It's the perfect salad for when you want to stretch your budget and prevent a little food waste at the same time.