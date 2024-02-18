The Oil Mistake You Want To Avoid When Roasting Frozen Broccoli

To properly roast frozen broccoli, start by placing a wire rack over a baking sheet, then add the broccoli directly onto the rack. This will help the water evaporate on all sides. (Remember not to add any oil.) You can add a little salt if desired, which will help draw the water out. Roast it as you normally would (somewhere around 400 degrees Fahrenheit), and let the broccoli start to brown.

Once it's browning and there is no water remaining, remove the broccoli and add some oil and seasonings. At this point, you can remove the wire rack, add parchment paper to the baking sheet to prevent the broccoli from sticking, and then place the broccoli directly onto the parchment-lined sheet. Pop it back in the oven until broccoli's exterior is browned and crisp; depending on your oven, the timing will vary.

The oil will help the broccoli get crispy as the cooking process finishes. It couples with the sugars in the broccoli to help caramelize the veggies' exterior, adding flavor and color to your dish. When roasting broccoli, you want to use an oil that's light but still has flavor, such as olive oil. If you're roasting at a low temperature, you can use coconut oil, but keep in mind that its smoke point is only 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so you'll have to roast low and slow.