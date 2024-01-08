13 Delicious Broccoli Recipes

Broccoli, a member of the mustard family of plants, is a cruciferous vegetable characterized by a distinctive flavor and texture that makes it incredibly versatile. There are sprouting and heading types of broccoli — the most common variety consumed in the U.S. is the latter. According to Colorado State University, Americans consume an average of 7.1 pounds of this tree-like vegetable per capita annually.

Broccoli is well known for its nutritional properties. It is rife with vitamins and minerals, including phytonutrients known as glucosinolates, which have been purportedly linked with mitigating the risk for cardiovascular disease, as noted in a study in the National Library of Medicine. These sulfuric compounds are also responsible for the distinctive taste of broccoli, which can range from slightly sweet to grassy to bitter, depending on the cultivar and how it is prepared.

This vegetable is now available in myriad forms, from whole heads to pre-cut florets that can be purchased fresh and frozen, making it easier to incorporate into recipes of all kinds, from soups and salads to stir-fries and casseroles. You will want to explore these recipes from our Daily Meal archives if you want to consume more of this healthy and delicious vegetable. They showcase the culinary potential of broccoli and highlight its capacity to provide visual and textural interest to a wide array of dishes.