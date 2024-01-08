13 Delicious Broccoli Recipes
Broccoli, a member of the mustard family of plants, is a cruciferous vegetable characterized by a distinctive flavor and texture that makes it incredibly versatile. There are sprouting and heading types of broccoli — the most common variety consumed in the U.S. is the latter. According to Colorado State University, Americans consume an average of 7.1 pounds of this tree-like vegetable per capita annually.
Broccoli is well known for its nutritional properties. It is rife with vitamins and minerals, including phytonutrients known as glucosinolates, which have been purportedly linked with mitigating the risk for cardiovascular disease, as noted in a study in the National Library of Medicine. These sulfuric compounds are also responsible for the distinctive taste of broccoli, which can range from slightly sweet to grassy to bitter, depending on the cultivar and how it is prepared.
This vegetable is now available in myriad forms, from whole heads to pre-cut florets that can be purchased fresh and frozen, making it easier to incorporate into recipes of all kinds, from soups and salads to stir-fries and casseroles. You will want to explore these recipes from our Daily Meal archives if you want to consume more of this healthy and delicious vegetable. They showcase the culinary potential of broccoli and highlight its capacity to provide visual and textural interest to a wide array of dishes.
1. Easy Broccoli Salad
The beauty of this salad is that it benefits from marinating in the refrigerator. The vegetables absorb the tangy dressing as they sit, tenderizing them somewhat and imparting complex flavors. Further nuance is added by incorporating chewy, tart cranberries and crunchy, sweet candied almonds.
To tame the intense flavor of raw red onions, soak them in ice-cold water for half an hour before patting them dry and adding them to the salad. Alternatively, substitute the red onion with a milder allium, like chopped green onions. Serve this salad with grilled chicken or shrimp to create a complete meal.
2. Takeout-Inspired Beef And Broccoli
The superstar of this recipe is the sweet, savory, and spicy sauce featuring Korean gochujang. This fermented chili sauce confers a funky, complex, umami-rich flavor that accentuates the beef and brings a nutty richness to the broccoli.
A robustly flavored meat, like the cost-effective chuck roast, is recommended for this recipe. Though the chuck is rife with connective tissues that tend to favor slow-cooking methods, the acidity and salt within the sauce combined with the fine cut will yield a juicy end result. Serve this dish with white or brown rice and toasted sesame seeds for textural interest.
3. Cream Of Broccoli Soup
This simple, verdant, luscious soup is sophisticated despite its few ingredients that come together in minutes. The key is coaxing the sweetness from the aromatic onions and garlic before whizzing them together in a blender with the cooked broccoli and heavy cream. You can substitute the water with vegetable or chicken broth for a hint of more flavor.
To serve this soup, consider supplementing the chili flakes by garnishing with something that provides textural interest, like chopped toasted almonds or pistachios. Ideal accompaniments for this soup include a simple green salad and some zesty, herbaceous garlic bread.
4. Simple Roasted Classic Vegetables
This exceedingly easy side dish takes advantage of the capacity of the natural sugars in the vegetables to caramelize and become nutty when roasted at a high heat. For added interest, substitute sesame or peanut oil for the olive oil to amplify the inherent toasty flavors. You can also supplement the salt and pepper with other dried herbs and ground spices, like smoked paprika and cumin, for increased earthiness and a kick of heat.
Stir the vegetables halfway through the roasting process to ensure they cook evenly. Serve these with your favorite protein, like baked salmon filets or a roast pork tenderloin.
5. Skillet Chicken Divan
This chicken Divan recipe is unbeatable for a one-dish meal that is visually appealing and delicious. This dish calls for cubed chicken. For a juicer result, opt for chicken thighs, which tend to be moister than breast meat. And don't skip the step of blanching the broccoli. In addition to tenderizing it, blanching helps retain the bright, verdant hue, making the final product more appealing.
Though butter crackers are recommended, you could use seasoned panko bread crumbs instead. And don't be afraid to play with different kinds of cheese. Smoked mozzarella or pepper jack would be delightful in this dish.
6. Chicken Pad See Ew
This Thai-inspired noodle dish comes together in a flash. If you do not own a wok, use a heavy-duty skillet to make this recipe. You can substitute sesame or peanut oil for olive oil for a more nuanced flavor and fat with a slightly higher smoke point that will not burn as quickly when cooking at higher temperatures.
Garnish this dish with toasted sesame seeds, chopped peanuts, and sliced green onions for visual and textural appeal. And don't forget that leftovers will taste even better the next day after the flavors have a chance to marinate.
7. Brussels Sprouts And Tofu Bake
Look no further than this vegan casserole for a cruciferous vegetable lover's delight. It features broccoli and Brussels sprouts layered with rice, tofu, and a sweet and savory sauce that contains slightly spicy dehydrated ginger. Opt for fragrant long-grain rice varieties, like jasmine or basmati rice, for best results.
When it comes to the all-purpose seasoning spice mix, choose a low-sodium option, as the soy sauce will provide ample salinity to the final product. Before adding the extra firm tofu, thoroughly drain and pat it dry before cutting it into cubes. This will ensure it does not make your casserole soggy.
8. Easy Chicken Stir-Fry
Fresh ginger and garlic lend brightness of flavor and some heat to the sauce in this dish. The key to success with this simple recipe is to retain the al dente texture of the vegetables by not overcooking them. If cashews are not your favorite, you can use peanuts, macadamias, or any other nut you prefer for crunch. If you enjoy more spice, add a hint of gochujang or sambal oelek to the sauce.
Serve this dish atop brown or white rice, noodles, or even quinoa for a high-protein option. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped green onions for a restaurant-worthy weeknight meal.
9. Broccoli And Cheddar Soup
This soup uses Yukon gold potatoes as a thickener rather than a roux or cornstarch, which makes it gluten-free and creates a creamy rather than gummy result. Add smoked paprika and cumin to this soup for an earthy, robust flavor.
While you can purée the soup in a food processor or blender, this is the ideal place for an immersion blender, which is safer and makes for easier cleanup. For a luxurious, creamy mouthfeel, purée all the ingredients at once rather than reserving half for a slightly chunky result. Add some chopped nuts to the cheese and dill as a garnish.
10. Broccoli Soup
This soup is the ultimate exercise in eliminating food waste. Broccoli stalks are often discarded, favoring the florets for most recipes. In this case, the flavorful stalks are blanched and transformed into a luxurious soup. The browned bits left on the bottom of the pan from crisping up the prosciutto are infused into the soup by sautéeing the aromatics.
As with other soup recipes, an immersion blender is ideal for puréeing this beautifully green soup safely and with less clean-up. Serve this soup with a simple green salad and a hunk of crusty bread for a simple yet elegant meal.
11. Broccoli Casserole
This recipe takes advantage of frozen broccoli, which is quick and easy to prepare. It fuses aspects of a classic green bean casserole with the flavors of a broccoli cheese soup. For a twist, substitute the cream of mushroom soup with any other creamed soup, such as cream of chicken, asparagus, potato, or celery.
While this is a delightful holiday side dish, it could be served for a weeknight meal along with a roast chicken or pork loin and a starch, like roasted or mashed potatoes. Complete your meal with a simple green salad and a light dessert, like an apple cobbler.
12. Sticky Sesame-Baked Chicken With Broccoli And Rice
A dish that can be prepared on one baking sheet is ideal for a busy weeknight when you don't want to spend time doing dishes. To expedite clean up even further, line your baking sheet with aluminum foil. This will prevent the sticky glaze from caking onto your baking sheet. Whatever you do, do not skip using bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs. The crispy skin is what makes this dish.
Though you can serve this with rice, add halved baby Dutch or fingerling potatoes to the sheet pan and roast them alongside the chicken and broccoli. They will get infused with the sauce and chicken juices.
13. Vegan Tofu Stir-Fry
The tofu in this dish acts like a sponge, absorbing all the rich flavors from the sauce. Drain and pat the extra-firm tofu dry before dusting it with the cornstarch. This will ensure you get a good crunchy crust on the exterior of the tofu. Again, do not overcook the vegetables. You want them to retain their al dente texture and bright color in the final dish.
Serve this alongside a simple seaweed or sesame cucumber salad for a refreshing contrast in texture. Garnish with sriracha, sambal oelek, or gochujang if you enjoy spicy flavors.
