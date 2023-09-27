Add Some Zest To Your Frozen Broccoli And Break Out The Lemons
Frozen broccoli is one of those vegetables that can leave a lot to be desired. Not only does it lose a lot of its texture when frozen, but the flavor seems to go limp right along with it. Fortunately, there is a way to fix this problem and revive your frozen florets to their original glory — and it starts with lemon juice.
A squeeze of lemon juice is perfect on freshly cooked broccoli, giving it the nudge it needs to amplify its flavor. So, it's no wonder this citrus fruit can have the same effect on the frozen version. When you add butter and salt along with the acidic zest from the lemon, your frozen broccoli will acquire the depth of flavors it would otherwise be missing. Plus, when cooked properly, these ingredients might even make you forget that the broccoli you're enjoying was frozen in the first place.
Other tips for cooking frozen broccoli
Beyond adding lemon juice, there are a couple more tips for preparing frozen broccoli to ensure it's as crisp and flavorful as possible. One of the first things to consider is how long you cook it. Since frozen broccoli has already been blanched, be careful not to overcook it — and definitely don't boil it! Boiling frozen veggies will cause them to turn out mushy and unappetizing. For the most part, you won't want to defrost the broccoli either; it stands the best chance of crisping up from its frozen state.
When cooking frozen broccoli alone and not as a part of a bigger recipe, like broccoli soup or a casserole, the best methods involve high heat. Roasting, air-frying, and sautéing are three great methods to accomplish this. By taking one of these routes, the florets will go from frozen to fully cooked in no time. Then, you can add that squeeze of lemon juice before or after they're done roasting. If using the air fryer method, take the florets out halfway through to add the lemon juice and seasoning.
Why choose frozen broccoli?
There are a few reasons to choose frozen broccoli over its fresh counterpart. Like any seasonal vegetable, fresh broccoli can become expensive when it's not in season. However, frozen vegetables tend to remain the same price throughout the year. Frozen broccoli is also easy to keep on hand long-term, making it a handy item to save for a rainy day when you don't feel like going to the store.
Then there's the nutritional aspect. Frozen vegetables do a pretty good job of holding onto most of their vitamins. According to a study in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, sometimes even better than their fresh counterparts. "In terms of the ways humans have come up with preserving foods, freezing comes up at the top for preserving nutrients," culinary scientist Ali Bouzari told CNN.
Frozen broccoli might not have the best reputation for flavor, but that doesn't mean you should give it the cold shoulder. Instead, use a burst of lemon to give it a little life. You might be surprised by how well it rises to the occasion.