Add Some Zest To Your Frozen Broccoli And Break Out The Lemons

Frozen broccoli is one of those vegetables that can leave a lot to be desired. Not only does it lose a lot of its texture when frozen, but the flavor seems to go limp right along with it. Fortunately, there is a way to fix this problem and revive your frozen florets to their original glory — and it starts with lemon juice.

A squeeze of lemon juice is perfect on freshly cooked broccoli, giving it the nudge it needs to amplify its flavor. So, it's no wonder this citrus fruit can have the same effect on the frozen version. When you add butter and salt along with the acidic zest from the lemon, your frozen broccoli will acquire the depth of flavors it would otherwise be missing. Plus, when cooked properly, these ingredients might even make you forget that the broccoli you're enjoying was frozen in the first place.