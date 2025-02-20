14 Ingredients That Will Make Your Mashed Potatoes Extra Fluffy

When it comes to side dishes, though virtually any kind of spud is a great contender for "best in show," as a professional chef, I am prepared to declare that mashed potatoes reign supreme, especially as an accompaniment to include on your Thanksgiving dinner table or alongside a steak for a fancy meal. In my nearly 18 years running a fine dining restaurant, I cannot tell you how many thousands of batches of mashed potatoes I have made, but it is a lot. And, if there is one thing I pride myself on, it is producing incredibly creamy, flavorful, and, most of all, fluffy mashed potatoes.

There are a number of keys to obtaining fluffy mashed potatoes, including the type of potato selected (starchy versus waxy), not over or under cooking them, using a rice mill or potato masher versus a food processor to purée them, and not overmixing them. That said, the ingredients you add to them are also integral to boosting the texture of mashed potatoes.

While there are some obvious ingredients for producing fluffy mashed potatoes, like butter and cream, there are some more obscure options that can be equally as effective. I'm here to share not only what these are, but how and why to select the specific type of each ingredient to maximize the airiness of your next batch of mashed potatoes.